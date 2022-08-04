2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

THURSDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

The penultimate finals session of the 2022 US Junior Nationals takes place from Irvine this evening, with finals of the 200 free, 100 back, 200 breast and all heats of the 400 free slated for tonight. Finals kick off at 5 PM Pacific, 8 PM Eastern, time.

After winning the 100 free earlier this week, Tide’s Kayla Wilson comes in as the top qualifier in the girl’s 200 free, though figures to be challenged by TXLA’s Jillian Cox, who threw down a 2:00.91 split in the 800 free relay on Tuesday and has already won the 400 and 800 free this week. On the boy’s side, Jersey Wahoos’ Henry McFadden and Cavalier Aquatics’ Thomas Heilman will go head to head again after Heilman came out on top in the 100 free on Tuesday night.

Elmbrook’s Maggie Wanezek comes in as the top qualifier in the girl’s 100 back, while Johnny Marshall comes in as the top qualifier in the boy’s 100 back. The final individual event of the night will feature 14-year-old Raya Mellott of the Crow Canyon Sharks as the top seed in the 200 breast, while Coronado’s Nick Mahabir seeks to sweep the breaststroke races as the top qualifier in the boy’s 200.

The session will close with the 400 free relays, where Elmbrook Swim Club comes in as the top seed on the girl’s side and SwimMac comes in as the top seed on the boy’s side.

GIRLS 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 1:54.79, Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2022

Meet Record: 1:58.26, Lia Neal (2011)

13-14 NAG: 1:58.23, Sippy Woodhead (1979)

15-16 NAG: 1:55.06, Missy Franklin (2011)

17-18 NAG: 1:54.43, Katie Ledecky (2016)

BOYS 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 1:43.21, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022

Meet Record: 1:47.75, Alexei Sancov (2018)

13-14 NAG: 1:51.27, Thomas Heilman (2021)

15-16 NAG: 1:47.73, Luca Urlando (2019)

17-18 NAG: 1:45.99, Michael Phelps (2003)

GIRLS 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 57.57, Regan Smith (USA) – 2019

Meet Record: 59.77, Rachel Bootsma (2009)

13-14 NAG: 1:00.26, Regan Smith (2016)

15-16 NAG: 58.83, Regan Smith (2018)

17-18 NAG: 57.57, Regan Smith (2019)

BOYS 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2018

Meet Record: 54.97, Hunter Armstrong (2019)

13-14 NAG: 56.62, Josh Zuchowski (2019)

15-16 NAG: 53.59, Daniel Diehl (2022)

17-18 NAG: 53.38, Ryan Murphy (2013)

GIRLS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 2:19.64, Viktoria Gunes (RUS) – 2015

Meet Record: 2:26.35, Allie Szekely (2012)

13-14 NAG: 2:25.75, Amanda Beard (1996)

15-16 NAG: 2:25.35, Anita Richesson (1992)

17-18 NAG: 2:24.47, Lilly King (2015)

BOYS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 2:09.39, Haiyang Qin (CHN) – 2017

Meet Record: 2:11.25, Daniel Roy (2017)

13-14 NAG: 2:15.84, Ethan Dang (2016)

15-16 NAG: 2:09.40, Josh Matheny (2019)

17-18 NAG: 2:08.91, Matt Fallon (2021)

GIRLS 400 FREE RELAY – FINALS

15-18 NAG: 3:44.88, Carmel (2014)

BOYS 400 FREE RELAY – FINALS