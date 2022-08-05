12-Year-Old Mikayla Tan Clocks 2:34.40 200 Breast, 0.12 Seconds Off 11-12 NAG

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 1 to 5, 2022
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California
- Long Course Meters (50m)
GIRLS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- World Junior Record: 2:19.64, Viktoria Gunes (RUS) – 2015
- Meet Record: 2:26.35, Allie Szekely (2012)
- 13-14 NAG: 2:25.75, Amanda Beard (1996)
- 15-16 NAG: 2:25.35, Anita Richesson (1992)
- 17-18 NAG: 2:24.47, Lilly King (2015)
Top 8 finishers:
- Katie Christopherson (Swim Atlanta): 2:28.76
- Raya Mellott (Crow Canyon): 2:29.93
- Katherine Adams (Tualatin Hills): 2:30.97
- Avery Klamfoth (SwimMac): 2:31.46
- Abigail Herscu (Livermore): 2:31.53
- Ainsley Jones (Dynamo): 2:32.03
- Molly Sweeney (Carmel): 2:32.67
- Eliza Brown (Commonwealth Current): 2:32.99
Tonight in the girls 200 breast at Summer Junior Nationals in Irvine, Dart Swimming 12-year-old Mikayla Tan took 2nd in the ‘C’ final, swimming a new personal best of 2:34.40. The swim was slightly faster than the 2:34.53 she swam at last weekend’s Futures Championship in Santa Clara. Tan was already #2 all-time in the 11-12 age group with her performance from last weekend and remains in that spot with her swim tonight. She has, however, inched even closer to the 11-12 National Age Group Record, which stands at 2:34.28 and is held by Annie Zhu from 2007.
She took the race out hard, splitting 1:13.90 on the first 100 of the race. Tan really pushed the 2nd 50, swimming a 38.81. She wasn’t able to hold that speed, floating up to 40.24 and 40.26 for her final pair of 50s.
Here is the list of all-time top 5 U.S. performers in the 11-12 girls LCM 200 breast:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Meet
|1
|2:34.28
|Annie Zhu
|2007 MD Speedo Sectionals
|2
|2:34.40
|Mikayla Tan
|2022 Summer Junior Nats
|3
|2:35.97
|Meghan Lynch
|2016 MR Eastern Zone LC Championship
|4
|2:36.87
|Ally Silvestri
|2015 WI 12 & Under LC Wisconsin
|5
|2:37.32
|Sophia Umstead
|2019 Sectionals – Indianapolis
Additionally, 14-year-old Raya Mellott out of Crow Canyon Country Club took 2nd in the ‘A’ final, swimming a new personal best of 2:29.93. After leading prelims with a 2:30.23 this morning, Mellott broke 2:30 for the first time in her very young career tonight. With the swim, Mellott moved up one more spot in the all-time rankings for 13-14 girls. She now sits at #9 all-time in the age group. Here is the list of all-time top 10 U.S. Performers in the 13-14 girls LCM 200 breast:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Meet
|1
|2:25.75
|Amanda Beard
|1996 Olympic Games
|2
|2:26.35
|Allie Szekely
|2012 Summer Junior Nats
|3
|2:27.08
|Anita Richesson (Nall)
|1991 Summer Nats
|4
|2:28.23
|Jilen Siroky
|1996 Olympic Trials
|5
|2:29.06
|Annie Zhu
|2009 Summer Junior Nats
|6
|2:29.15
|Hannah Marinovich
|2020 GU AGS Speedo Sectionals
|7
|2:29.32
|KC Moss
|2009 Summer Junior Nats
|8
|2:29.73
|Elizabeth Evans
|2008 GA 1st Annual Urban Classic
|9
|2:29.93
|Raya Mellott
|2022 Summer Junior Nats
|10
|2:30.11
|Kristen Caverly
|1999 Spring Nationals
Finally, 200 breast champion Katie Christopherson, a 16-year-old out of SwimAtlanta, swam a new personal best of 2:28.76 to win the title handily tonight. With her performance, Christopherson now moves up to #15 all-time in the girls LCM 15-16 age group.