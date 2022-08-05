12-Year-Old Mikayla Tan Clocks 2:34.40 200 Breast, 0.12 Seconds Off 11-12 NAG

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

GIRLS 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 2:19.64, Viktoria Gunes (RUS) – 2015

Meet Record: 2:26.35, Allie Szekely (2012)

13-14 NAG: 2:25.75, Amanda Beard (1996)

15-16 NAG: 2:25.35, Anita Richesson (1992)

17-18 NAG: 2:24.47, Lilly King (2015)

Top 8 finishers:

Katie Christopherson (Swim Atlanta): 2:28.76 Raya Mellott (Crow Canyon): 2:29.93 Katherine Adams (Tualatin Hills): 2:30.97 Avery Klamfoth (SwimMac): 2:31.46 Abigail Herscu (Livermore): 2:31.53 Ainsley Jones (Dynamo): 2:32.03 Molly Sweeney (Carmel): 2:32.67 Eliza Brown (Commonwealth Current): 2:32.99

Tonight in the girls 200 breast at Summer Junior Nationals in Irvine, Dart Swimming 12-year-old Mikayla Tan took 2nd in the ‘C’ final, swimming a new personal best of 2:34.40. The swim was slightly faster than the 2:34.53 she swam at last weekend’s Futures Championship in Santa Clara. Tan was already #2 all-time in the 11-12 age group with her performance from last weekend and remains in that spot with her swim tonight. She has, however, inched even closer to the 11-12 National Age Group Record, which stands at 2:34.28 and is held by Annie Zhu from 2007.

She took the race out hard, splitting 1:13.90 on the first 100 of the race. Tan really pushed the 2nd 50, swimming a 38.81. She wasn’t able to hold that speed, floating up to 40.24 and 40.26 for her final pair of 50s.

Here is the list of all-time top 5 U.S. performers in the 11-12 girls LCM 200 breast:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 2:34.28 Annie Zhu 2007 MD Speedo Sectionals 2 2:34.40 Mikayla Tan 2022 Summer Junior Nats 3 2:35.97 Meghan Lynch 2016 MR Eastern Zone LC Championship 4 2:36.87 Ally Silvestri 2015 WI 12 & Under LC Wisconsin 5 2:37.32 Sophia Umstead 2019 Sectionals – Indianapolis

Additionally, 14-year-old Raya Mellott out of Crow Canyon Country Club took 2nd in the ‘A’ final, swimming a new personal best of 2:29.93. After leading prelims with a 2:30.23 this morning, Mellott broke 2:30 for the first time in her very young career tonight. With the swim, Mellott moved up one more spot in the all-time rankings for 13-14 girls. She now sits at #9 all-time in the age group. Here is the list of all-time top 10 U.S. Performers in the 13-14 girls LCM 200 breast:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 2:25.75 Amanda Beard 1996 Olympic Games 2 2:26.35 Allie Szekely 2012 Summer Junior Nats 3 2:27.08 Anita Richesson (Nall) 1991 Summer Nats 4 2:28.23 Jilen Siroky 1996 Olympic Trials 5 2:29.06 Annie Zhu 2009 Summer Junior Nats 6 2:29.15 Hannah Marinovich 2020 GU AGS Speedo Sectionals 7 2:29.32 KC Moss 2009 Summer Junior Nats 8 2:29.73 Elizabeth Evans 2008 GA 1st Annual Urban Classic 9 2:29.93 Raya Mellott 2022 Summer Junior Nats 10 2:30.11 Kristen Caverly 1999 Spring Nationals

Finally, 200 breast champion Katie Christopherson, a 16-year-old out of SwimAtlanta, swam a new personal best of 2:28.76 to win the title handily tonight. With her performance, Christopherson now moves up to #15 all-time in the girls LCM 15-16 age group.