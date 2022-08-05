Will Modglin Shatters Hunter Armstrong’s Junior Nats Meet Record in 100 BK – 54.41

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 1 to 5, 2022
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California
- Long Course Meters (50m)
BOYS 100 BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- World Junior Record: 52.53, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2018
Meet Record: 54.74, Hunter Armstrong (2019)
- 13-14 NAG: 56.62, Josh Zuchowski (2019)
- 15-16 NAG: 53.59, Daniel Diehl (2022)
- 17-18 NAG: 53.38, Ryan Murphy (2013)
Top 8 finishers:
- Will Modglin (Zionsville): 54.41
- Jonny Marshall (Firestone Akron): 54.72
- Josh Zuchowski (Flood Aquatics): 55.18
- Lucas Logue (Aquajets): 55.78
- Idris Muhammad (Dynamo): 56.16
- Joseph Hayburn (Annapolis): 56.36
- Chase Mueller (Foothills): 56.71
- Sam Lorenz (Shroeder YMCA): 56.81
Zionsville Swim Club 18-year-old Will Modglin won a thriller in tonight’s 100 back at the 2022 Summer Junior Nationals in Irvine. The Texas recruit blasted a new personal best of 54.41, dipping under 55 seconds for the first time in his young career. Additionally, Modglin blew away the Junior Nationals meet record of 54.74, which was held by Hunter Armstrong. Firestone Akron 17-year-old Jonny Marshall also came in under the meet record, swimming a 54.72.
Here is a split comparison between Modglin and Marshall’s swims tonight, as well as Armstrong’s meet record from 2019:
|Splits
|Will Modglin – 2022 Summer Junior Nats
|Jonny Marshall – 2022 Summer Junior Nats
|Hunter Armstrong – 2019 Summer Junior Nats
|50m
|26.84
|26.26
|26.33
|100m
|27.57
|28.46
|28.41
|FINAL TIME
|54.41
|54.72
|54.74
Marshall and Armstrong swam virtually identical races. Marshall was out 0.07 seconds faster than Armstrong, and came home just 0.05 seconds slower. Modglin, on the other hand, swam a very different race. He was out more conservatively, splitting 26.84 on the first 50, which is 0.51 seconds slower than Armstrong and 0.58 seconds slower than Marshall. He was back way faster, however, splitting 27.57, which was nearly a second faster than both Marshall and Armstrong.
Additionally, Modglin now moves up to #8 all-time in the 17-18 rankings among Americans. Here is the updated list of all-time top 10 performers in the 17-18 age group:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Meet
|1
|53.38
|Ryan Murphy
|2013 Summer Nationals
|2
|53.77
|Michael Taylor
|2016 Olympic Trials
|3
|53.89
|Gunner Grant
|2019 World JR Champs
|4
|54.03
|Jack Aikins
|2020 Olympic Trials Wave II
|5
|54.04
|Jack Conger
|2013 WUGS
|6
|54.14
|Wyatt Davis
|2019 World JR Champs
|7
|54.15
|Nick Simons
|2022 Summer Nationals
|8
|54.41
|Will Modglin
|2022 Summer Junior Nats
|9
|54.47
|Aaron Peirsol
|2002 Spring Nationals
|10
|54.49
|Jacob Pebley
|2012 U.S. Open
