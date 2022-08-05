Henry McFadden Blasts 1:48.27 200 Free, #2 All-Time U.S. 15-16; Heilman #16

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS 200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Junior Record: 1:43.21, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022

Meet Record: 1:47.75, Alexei Sancov (2018)

13-14 NAG: 1:51.27, Thomas Heilman (2021)

15-16 NAG: 1:47.73, Luca Urlando (2019)

(2019) 17-18 NAG: 1:45.99, Michael Phelps (2003)

Top 8 finishers:

Henry McFadden (Jersey Wahoos): 1:48.27 Chase Mueller (Foothills): 1:49.60 Thomas Heilman (Cavalier): 1:50.34 Owen McDonald (Dynamo): 1:50.69 Aaron Shackell (Carmel): 1:50.84 Logan Walker (Nitro): 1:51.69 Sebastien Sergile (Swim Atlanta): 1:52.29 Norvin Clontz (SwimMac): 1:53.69

After finishing 2nd in both the 100 free and 3rd in the 400 free earlier in the meet, Jersey Wahoos 16-year-old Henry McFadden finally picked up an individual Junior National title of his own, tearing to victory in the boys 200 free tonight in Irvine. McFadden was 2nd at the 50m turn, then quickly took over the race tonight, never looking back. He swam a 1:48.27, coming in just 0.52 seconds off the meet record of 1:47.75.

Additionally, McFadden now moves up to #2 all-time among Americans in the 15-16 boys age group. He sits behind only National Age Group Record holder Luca Urlando, who holds that mark at 1:47.73. McFadden is just the 5th 16-and-under to swim under 1:49 in U.S. history. Here is a split comparison between McFadden’s swim tonight, Urlando’s 15-16 NAG, and Alexei Sancov‘s meet record:

Split Henry McFadden – 2022 Summer Junior Nats Luca Urlando – 2019 College Station Sectionals (15-16 NAG) Alexei Sancov – 2018 Summer Junior Nats (Meet Record) 50m 25.58 25.53 24.98 100m 52.89 (27.31) 52.41 (26.88) 52.50 (27.52) 150m 1:20.66 (27.77) 1:20.28 (27.87) 1:20.11 (27.61) 200m 1:48.27 (27.61) 1:47.73 (27.45) 1:47.75 (27.64) FINAL TIME 1:48.27 1:47.73 1:47.75

In comparing the splits, McFadden and Urlando were out virtually identically on the first 50, while Sancov was out a half-second faster. Urlando was by far the fastest on the 2nd 50, while McFadden’s split of 27.31 was 0.21 faster than Sancov’s. They were bunched tight on the 3rd 50, seeing McFadden land right between Sancov and Urlando. They were also very close coming home, with McFadden again right between Urlando and Sancov. In short, both Urlando and Sancov were a bit faster on the first 100, and that’s ultimately what made the difference between their 1:47s and McFadden’s 1:48.

Notably, 15-year-old Thomas Heilman out of Cavalier Aquatics swam a new personal best of 1:50.34 tonight for 3rd place. Heilman now ties for #16 all-time in the 15-16 age group with Nicholas Alexiou and Townley Haas. Here is the updated list of all-time top 10 U.S. performers in the LCM 200 free: