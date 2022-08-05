14-Year-Old Baylor Stanton Rips 2:05.73 200 IM, Moves to #2 All-Time 13-14

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
- August 1 to 5, 2022
- William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California
- Long Course Meters (50m)
BOYS 200 IM – PRELIMS
- World Junior Record: 1:55.94, Michael Phelps (USA) – 2003
- Meet Record: 2:00.07, Kyle Whitaker (2009)
- 13-14 NAG: 2:04.13, Michael Andrew (2014)
- 15-16 NAG: 1:59.45, Carson Foster (2018)
- 17-18 NAG: 1:55.94, Michael Phelps (2003)
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Josh Zuchowski – 2:02.55
- Will Modglin – 2:03.56
- Nate Germonprez – 2:04.31
- Drew Hitchcock – 2:04.48
- Michael Hochwalt – 2:04.61
- Owen McDonald – 2:04.76
- Harry Belcher – 2:04.85
- Diego Nosack – 2:05.07
14-year-old Baylor Stanton out of Gwinnett Aquatics in Atlanta, GA has had a busy summer. Stanton was first noted tearing it up at the Gwinnett County Swim League Championships, his local summer league championships 3 weeks ago, where he broke a trio of 13-14 county records. Stanton set the 13-14 SCY (yards) 50 back record (23.02), 50 free record (21.22), and 50 breast record (27.30).
Following the summer league championships, Stanton went to the GA Age Group Championships, where he posted 8 lifetime bests and won 5 individual titles. Believe it or not, following that meet, Stanton went to the GA Senior State Championship the following week, where he swam 3 more lifetime bests.
He’s now out in Irvine, CA, swimming at the Summer Junior Nationals. He raced in the boys 200 IM prelims this morning, roaring to a new personal best of 2:05.73. Not only was the swim his first time under 2:07 in the LCM 200 IM, it was also good for a tie for 11th place, putting Stanton in the ‘B’ final for tonight.
Moreover, Stanton has now risen to #2 all-time among Americans in the 13-14 boys age group in the LCM 200 IM. He sits behind only Michael Andrew, who holds the 13-14 NAG at 2:04.13. Here is the list of all-time top 5 U.S. performers in the 13-14 boys LCM 200 IM:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Meet
|1
|2:04.13
|Michael Andrew
|2014 Pro Swim Series – Orlando
|2
|2:05.73
|Baylor Stanton
|2022 Summer Junior Nats
|3
|2:06.10
|Carter Lancaster
|2021 IN Combined Speedo Sectional
|4
|2:06.36
|Maximus Williamson
|2021-NT-MARS-LC TAGS
|5
|2:06.38
|Tim Connery
|2017 Summer Junior Nats
It’s a tall order, but Stanton will have another run at MA’s NAG tonight. Here is a split comparison between Stanton’s race this morning, and Andrew’s record mark:
|Splits
|Baylor Stanton – 2022 Summer Junior Nationals Prelims
|Michael Andrew – 2014 Pro Swim Series – Orlando (13-14 NAG)
|50m (fly)
|27.64
|26.15
|100m (back)
|58.38 (30.74)
|57.80 (31.65)
|150m (breast)
|1:35.63 (37.25)
|1:34.68 (36.88)
|200m (free)
|2:05.73 (30.10)
|2:04.13 (29.45)
|FINAL TIME
|2:05.73
|2:04.13
Stanton was nearly a second faster on backstroke than Andrew was on his record swim, however, Andrew was significantly faster on the fly leg. Andrew was also over half a second faster on freestyle, and nearly half a second faster on breaststroke.
It’s interesting to see the MA freestyle split as a 14 year old is about what he does now.