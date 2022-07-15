Baylor Stanton Breaks 3 Records at Gwinnett County Swim League Championships

2022 Gwinnett County Swim League Championships

July 7-10

McAuley Aquatic Center at Georgia Tech

Short course yards (SCY)

Results 8U 9-10 11-12 13-14 15-18



Several county records fell last weekend at the Gwinnett County Swim League (GCSL) Championship meet at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.

Connemara’s Baylor Stanton broke three boys 13-14 (SCY) records in the 50-yard backstroke (23.02), 50-yard freestyle (21.22), and 50-yard breaststroke (27.30). His 50 breast time was more than half a second faster than his previous best from February, and his 50 back time was exactly half a second quicker. In the 50 free, Stanton’s mark was slightly off his personal-best 20.87 from March, which ranks as the fourth-fastest this season among 14-year-old boys nationally and 39th all-time in the boys 13-14 age group. The 14-year-old Gwinnett Aquatics club swimmer totaled 108 points, most in his division.

Five of the top ten scorers in the 13-14 division came from overall team champion Flowers Crossing, which took home its first title in the history of the talent-packed recreational youth league. Head coach Jack Gayle went out on a high note in his final season coaching the Flower Crossing summer league squad.

“They didn’t just perform, I mean, they turned in one of the most dominating performances I’ve seen at the county meet,” Gayle told the Gwinnett Daily Post.

Hailey Dopson led Flowers Crossing individually with 108 points while snapping two county records along the way. The 14-year-old reset the mark in the 50 fly with a 25.70, which ranks 17th among 14-year-old girls this season. Dopson also broke the 50 back record with a 26.74, three-hundredths of a second off her personal best from February. In the 100 IM, she came .2 away from another record but still clocked a 58.61, the 10th-fastest time nationally among 14-year-old girls this season.

The sixth county record came courtesy of Preston Lin, who was representing Chateau Elan in the boys 15-18 bracket. He lowered his own 50 breast record from last year with a 25.19. The George Washington commit won the 100 breast title at the GHSA 6A-7A State Championship in February. His Chateau Elan squad placed second with 3,254.5 points behind Flowers Crossing’s 3,510.5. Chateau Elan’s head coach, Rick Creed, used to coach Gayle at Parkview High School.

Ben Irwin totaled the most points (108) in the oldest age division. The 17-year-old Georgia Tech commit picked up three victories in the 50 back (22.38), 100 free (45.64), and 50 fly (21.78) — the latter two of which marked personal bests. On the girls side, 15-year-old Hannah-Claire Jowers led the oldest division with 104 points. She posted a personal-best 30.44 in the 50 breast and added a win in the 100 IM with a 1:00.30.

Team standings

Flowers Crossing, 3,510.5 Chateau Elan, 3,254.5 Thunderbolts, 3,133 Spalding Corners, 3,038 Wild Timber, 2,431.5

Individual rankings

6-and-under

Girls

McKinley Morgan, Chateau Elan, 72 Reynolds Bowers, Flowers Crossing, 65 Lucy Sarris, Spalding Corners, 62

Boys

Rohan Bhalani, Thunderbolts, 64 Ben El-Alam, Evergreen Lakes, 64 Dean Weyandt, Thunderbolts, 63 Ethan van Maanen, Hanarry West, 63 Bowen Van Beber, Rivermoore, 56

7- and 8-year-olds

Girls

Abigail Kingery, Maple Ridge, 108 Grace Zazzi, Flowers Crossing, 101 Harper Singleton, Rivermoore, 100 Zoe Herrera, Hamilton Mill, 97 Ave Zielinski, Coopers Pond, 92

Boys

Theo Channavong, Parkview, 105 Baylor Thompson, Flowers Crossing, 99 Nate Bollier, Hamilton Mill, 98 Camden Olson, Fields Club, 97 Alex van Maanen, Hanarry West, 94

9- and 10-year-olds

Girls

Bethany Pham, Mountain Park, 108 Allie Burns, Summit Chase, 102 Mallory Klemmer, Thunderbolts, 100.5 Edie-Cate Jowers, Hanarry Estates, 98 Alara Pruitt, Bright Water, 93.5

Boys

Mack Irwin, Lansmoore, 108 Jude Stanton, Connemara, 101 Logan Laraki, Hanarry Estates, 99 Jason Cocian, Thunderbolts, 97 Henry Crutchfield, Peachtree Station, 93

11- and 12-year-olds

Girls

Elise Cochling, Edgewater, 108 Melanie Jones, Chateau Elan, 100 Susie Kang, Morning View, 99 Kathryn Tarpley, Parkview, 98 Savannah Hook, Rivermoore, 98

Boys

Jonathan Malonza, Cedar Creek, 105 Austin Klemmer, Thunderbolts, 105 Ryan Qi, Berkeley Hills, 97 Adel Skopljake, Edgewater, 96 Eezen Khoh, Jones Bridge, 95

13- and 14-year-olds

Girls

Hailey Dopson, Flowers Crossing, 108 Nicole Amike, Flowers Crossing, 105 Morgan Davis, Summit Chase, 97 Cameron Pritchett, Flowers Crossing, 96 Sophie Hamilton, Coopers Pond, 95.5

Boys

Baylor Stanton , Connemara, 108 Carson Waters, Rivermoore, 105 Anthony Pham, Mountain Park, 99 Thien Nguyen, Flowers Crossing, 97 Ean Silvers, Flowers Crossing, 97

15- to 18-year-olds

Girls

Hannah-Claire Jowers, Hanarry Estates, 104 Jayla Thompson, Wild Timber, 100 Iris Ochoa, Hamilton Mill, 97 Morgan Jenny, Wild Timber, 95 Ashley Morton, Wild Timber, 94 Jordan Hildebrand, Chateau Elan, 94

Boys