Aiden Hayes Drops 52.45 100 Fly Best Time During Prelims At Columbia Sectionals

2022 Speedo Summer Sectionals At Columbia

July 13-16, 2022

Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

Aiden Hayes had a sensational performance on Thursday morning at the Speedo Summer Sectionals in Columbia, setting a new personal best time in the men’s 100 butterfly.

Hayes, 19, looked smooth en route to finishing in a time of 52.45, improving on his previous best of 52.67 set at the U.S. Olympic Trials last year.

A rising sophomore at NC State, Hayes did not race at the U.S. International Team Trials in late April, and thus this was only his second long course 100 fly of the season. In June, he clocked 54.43 at the TAC Triangle Classic in North Carolina.

At the 2021 Olympic Trials, Hayes’ time of 52.67 put him in 17th place, missing out on a semi-final swim by just four one-hundredths of a second. That swim also ranks him 12th all-time in the boys’ 17-18 age group.

Split Comparison

Hayes, 2021 Olympic Trials Hayes, 2022 Columbia Sectionals 24.44 24.97 52.67 (28.23) 52.45 (27.48)

His time this morning would’ve placed 12th and earned him a second swim in the consolation final at this year’s World Championship Trials.

On Wednesday, the Sooner Swim Club product set a new best time in the 50 fly, clocking 23.88 in the final to place third behind teammate Daniel Wilson (23.52) and Eagle Aquatics’ Ali Khalafalla (23.84).

Given the speed he showed in the 50 on Wednesday, and his relatively easy-looking first 50 in the prelims this morning, Hayes appears to have more time in the tank for tonight’s final.

A First Team All-American in the 100 fly last season for the Wolfpack, Hayes also set a PB on the opening day of the meet in the 50 backstroke, leading off the Sooner medley relay in 25.19, and broke 52 seconds for the fourth time of his career in the 100 free prelims in 51.86 (best time of 51.33).

In addition to tonight’s 100 fly final, Hayes is also scheduled to race the 200 fly, 100 back and 50 free later in the meet.

