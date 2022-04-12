Best of the Rest Backstroker Ben Irwin Verbally Commits to Georgia Tech

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ben Irwin, a junior at Buford High School in Buford, Georgia, has announced his intention to remain local to swim for the Georgia Institute Of Technology beginning in the fall of 2023.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at the Georgia Institute of Technology! I want to thank my amazing parents, coaches, and friends for always supporting me! I also want to thank the Georgia Tech coaches for their support through this entire process and providing this amazing opportunity! I wouldn’t be here without their continuous support! Go Jackets! 🐝”

Irwin was the 2022 Georgia High School 6A state champion in the 100 back this season, going a lifetime best time of 47.34, and he was runner-up in the 100 fly (48.16) at the 6A 7A State Swimming and Diving Championships in February.

In club swimming, Irwin represents Swim Atlanta. He has improved his 100 back time by 1.8 seconds and his 200 back time by 3.7 seconds since we published our Way Too Early list of Top Recruits from the Class of 2023 and named him to the Best of the Rest as one of the top backstrokers in the class. He won the B final of the 100 back (47.49) and came in 6th in the 200 back (1:42.88) at 2021 Winter Juniors East. He also competed in the 50 free and 100 fly.

Irwin’s best times are already fast enough to score in the B final of the 200 back and the C finals of the 100 back and 200 fly at the ACC Championships. He will overlap two years with current freshman Berke Saka, the Yellow Jackets’ top backstroker this past season.

Best SCY Times:

50 back – 22.07

100 back – 47.34

200 back – 1:42.88

100 fly – 48.16

200 fly – 1:45.88

50 free – 20.71

Irwin comes from a long line of collegiate swimmers. His father, Jason Irwin, swam at Clemson (1992, 1993). His uncle, Matthew Buck, was a NCAA champion in the 200 breast for Georgia. His aunt, Stephanie Buck, came in 10th in the 400 IM at NCAAs. And finally, his sister, Caroline Irwin, is currently swimming at United States Naval Academy.

