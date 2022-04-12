Sates Captures 4th Title To Close Out South African Championships

2022 SOUTH AFRICAN CHAMPIONSHIPS (RSA)

Wednesday, April 6th – Monday, April 11th

Newton Park Swimming Pool, Gqeberha, South Africa

LCM (50m)

World Championships/Commonwealth Games Qualifier

Psychs

Live results on Meet Mobile: “SA National Aquatic SNR-JNR Champ 2022-PE”

Livestream

The final day of action at the 2022 South African Championships wrapped up with NCAA champion Matt Sates clinching his 4th individual title.

The 18-year-old Georgia Bulldog clocked a time of 1:58.73 to reap gold in the 200m IM, beating visiting British swimmer Max Litchfield. Litchfield, a two-time Olympic finalist in the 400m IM, touched in 1:59.96 as the other swimmer under the 2:00 mark.

Qualifying for Budapest with his victory swim, Sates said after the race, “I was more relaxed and more into the race so I was happy with the win.

“I went out a bit hard, a little bit excited but I’ll be ready for Commonwealths and Worlds so it’s going well.”

Also taking care of business was 17-year-old Pieter Coezte who notched a World Championships-qualifying time in a 200m back time trial. You can read more about that lifetime best-setting swim here.

On his new career-quickest time, Coetze said, “It was a bit faster than I expected because building up to these trials I did more sprint training for the 100 and the 50, so to get the 200 and to get it that comfortably was very nice.

“It wasn’t unexpected – I was going for it – but to go a 1:56 was crazy so I’m really happy with that.”

Full list of qualifiers for the Commonwealth Games and World Championships

Women

Aimee Canny (200m freestyle)

Emma Chelius (50m freestyle)

Kaylene Corbett (200m breaststroke)

Tatjana Schoenmaker (50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke)

Lara van Niekerk (50m and 100m breaststroke)

Men

Pieter Coetzé (50m, 100m 200m backstroke, 50m freestyle)

Michael Houlie (50m breaststroke)

Chad le Clos (100m, 200m butterfly)

Matt Sates (200m freestyle, 200m individual medley)