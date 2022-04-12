A-10 Individual Champion, Rachel Kimmel to Transfer to Rutgers for 5th Year

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rachel Kimmel has announced via Instagram that she will be transferring to Rutgers to use her 5th year of eligibility this fall. Kimmel told SwimSwam that she intends to earn her Master’s in Communication and Media.

Kimmel also told SwimSwam “I chose Rutgers for its higher level of competition, its amazing swimming facility, and perfect location. Rutgers also has the master’s program I want to go into.”

Kimmel swam her first four years at St. Bonaventure. At the 2022 A-10 Championships, Kimmel was the team’s second-highest scorer only behind diver Amanda Baird. Kimmel finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.76) and seventh in the 200 IM (2:02.98).

Kimmel won the 100 breaststroke at the 2021 A-10 Championships in a 1:00.75.

Best Times in Yards:

100 Breaststroke: 1:00.75 (2021 A-10 Championships)

200 Breaststroke: 2:12.85 (2020 A-10 Championships)

200 IM: 2:01.99 (2022 A-10 Championships)

Athletes were allowed an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 during the 2020-2021 season. Many athletes took this extra year this past season, but the number is expected to fall over the next few years.

During the 2020-2021, Rutgers redshirted most of their roster. This past season though, the Scarlet Knights were back and finished eighth out of 12 teams at the 2022 Women’s Big Ten Championships.

Kimmel has the potential to make a huge immediate impact at the conference level for the Scarlet Knights. Her best times would have finished 12th in the 100 breaststroke and 13th in the 200 breaststroke at the 2022 Big Ten Championships. She also would have been the highest finisher for the team in the 100 breaststroke as freshman Tina Celik finished 16th. She also would have been the team’s only finalist in the 200 breaststroke.

Kimmel also has the potential to impact the team’s relays as Kimmel split a 1:00.63 this year for St. Bonaventure at the A-10 Championships. This is 1.17 seconds faster than Celik split for Rutgers.

In addition to making an impact at the conference level, Kimmel also has the potential to make an impact on the school record board. Kimmel’s best times would give her the school record in the 100 breaststroke, be third all-time in the 200 breaststroke, and seventh all-time in the 200 IM.

