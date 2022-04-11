Sarah Sjostrom Throws Down 24.31 50 Free on Day 3 of the 2022 Stockholm Open

2022 STOCKHOLM OPEN

April 9 to 12, 2022

Erikdalsbadet, Sweden

Long Course Meters (50 m)

On the 3rd day of the 2022 Stockholm Open, Romanian superstar backstroker Robert Glinta won the men’s 100 back in a new meet record of 53.48. It was a solid April swim for Glinta, coming in just off his personal best of 52.88, which he swam at the 2021 European Championships and stands as the Romanian Record as well. Greece’s Apostolos Christou came in a tight 2nd, swimming a 53.59. That swim is also relatively close to Apostolos’ personal best of 52.77, which was also swum at the 2021 European Championships and stands as the Greek Record.

The pair essentially swam stroke-for-stroke throughout the race, with Christou split 25.57 on the first 50, just ahead of Gilnta’s 25.63. Glinta was faster coming home, splitting 27.85, while Christou was 28.02.

Sarah Sjostrom was on fire in the women’s 50 free, swimming a blistering 24.31 to post a season best. The swim also stands as the #3 performance in the world for the 2021-2022 season. Incredibly, the swim was nowhere near the meet record, which Sjostrom set in 2017 with a scorching 23.83.

Israel’s Anastasia Gorbenko won a pair of events on the day. She first took the women’s 200 back in 2:10.84, marking a new season best. She went out well, splitting 1:03.49 on the first 100, but wasn’t able to hold onto that pace, splitting 33.52 and 33.83 on the final two 50s.

Gorbenko would then go on to post an equally dominant win in the women’s 200 IM, swimming a 2:10.43. The performance is Gorbenko’s best of the year so far, and comes in less than half a second off her personal best of 2:09.99, which is also the Israeli Record. Additionally, the swim marks the fastest performance in the world in 2022, and the 2nd-fastest performance since September 1, 2021.

Gorbenko was exceptional on the breaststroke leg of the race tonight, throwing down a very quick 37.22 split.

Germany’s Isabel Gose clocked a season best 4:05.55 to break the meet record in the women’s 400 free. The swim brings Gose nearly within 2 seconds off her German Record of 4:03.21, which she swam at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

OTHER DAY 3 EVENT WINNERS