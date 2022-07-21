Baylor Stanton Drops Eight Best Times At Georgia’s 14&U State Championships

2022 GA AG LC Championship

July 14-17, 2022

Atlanta, Georgia

McAuley Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

Georgia’s best 14 & under swimmers took to the McAuley Aquatic Center last weekend to compete in the state’s Age Group Championships in Atlanta, with several notable performances being delivered over the four-day meet.

One of the top performers on the boys’ side was Gwinnett Aquatics’ Baylor Stanton, who lit up the 13-14 age group with five individual wins and seven podium finishes.

Stanton, who was competing just days after racing at the Gwinnett County Swim League (GCSL) Championships at the same pool, established a pair of lifetime best in the sprint freestyle events, ranking him in the top 30 all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group.

In the 50 free, Stanton came into the meet with a best of 25.04, set at the same meet in 2021, and brought it down to 24.14 in the final, moving him into a tie for 30th among 13-14 boys.

His swim in the 100 free was even more impressive, as Stanton dropped over a second and a half to clock 52.52 and move into 16th all-time in the 13-14 age group.

Stanton also scorched his way to a 27.43 in the 50 back leading off Gwinnett’s 200 medley relay, ranking him 12th all-time among 13-14s.

The 14-year-old added victories and best times in the 1500 free (16:20.29), 100 fly (58.13) and 200 fly (2:08.54), and also hit PBs en route to placing second in the 100 breast (1:07.39) and 200 breast (2:31.08).

Winning those breast events was SwimAtlanta’s Collin Holgerson, who clocked 1:06.70 in the 100 breast and 2:24.52 in the 200 breast. Those times move Holgerson into 53rd and 58th all-time, respectively, in the boys’ 13-14 age group.

The 14-year-old also put up notable bests in the 100 back (1:00.46), 200 back (2:09.33) and 200 IM (2:13.81) to add three more wins.

For the girls, Metro Atlantic Aquatic Club swimmer Sarah Paisley Owen was a standout, picking up four wins in the 13-14 age group despite being on the younger side of the category.

Owen clocked 57.19 in the 100 free, moving into a tie for 11th all-time among 13-year-olds girls, and also went 26.35 in the 50 free to rank tied for 15th. Her previous bests stood at 58.40 and 26.65, respectively, both set in May at the Atlanta Classic.

Owen also became the second-fastest 13-year-old girl in the U.S. this season in 1:03.57, and added additional bests in the 200 free (2:08.69), 100 back (1:07.66) and 200 back (2:33.58).

