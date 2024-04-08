Sarah Sjsotrom Puts Up 24.05 50 Free on Day 3 of 2024 Stockholm Open

2024 STOCKHOLM SWIM OPEN

After not competing on Saturday at the 2024 Stockholm Open, Swedish superstar Sarah Sjostrom was back in action for day 3 of the meet, and she didn’t skip a single beat. Sjostrom threw down a 24.05 en route to winning the women’s 50 free by nearly a second. It was a very solid time for Sjostrom at this point in the year, coming in off her season best of 23.69, which she swam to win gold at the World Championships back in February. Despite being 30 years old, Sjostrom is still proving herself to be the preeminent women’s sprinter in the world. After breaking the World Record in the 50 free at last summer’s World Championships in Fukuoka with a 23.61, Sjostrom has already been within a tenth-of-a-second this year, setting her up very well for the Paris Olympics this summer.

Dutch breaststroker Tes Schouten earned a win in the women’s 200 breast, where she clocked a 2:23.38. Schouten has been significantly faster than that already this year. She set the Dutch Record in the event at the World Championships in February, where she won gold in 2:19.81.

Estonian Record holder Kregor Zirk picked up a win in the men’s 200 fly, swimming a 1:58.18. Zirk swam his career best (and Estonian Record) of 1:55.48 in prelims at the World Championships in February. That time puts him 15th in the world this season.

Heiko Gigler won the men’s 100 free in 49.10, beating out Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys (49.44), who won both the men’s 200 and 400 free earlier in the week. Gigler’s time comes in just over half a second off his Austrian Record of 48.43, which he set back at the 2022 European Championships.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS