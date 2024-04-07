Louise Hansson Wins 100 Fly (57.27) and 100 Back (1:00.35) on Day 2 of 2024 Stockholm Open

2024 Stockholm Swim Open

Saturday marked day 2 of the 2024 Stockholm Swim Open, which is hosting some of Europe’s top swimmers this week.

After winning the women’s 50 fly in a very fast 24.92 on Friday, Swedish superstar Sarah Sjostrom didn’t race the 100 fly on Saturday. With Sjostrom, the World Record holder in the event (55.48), out of the picture, fellow Swedish swimmer Louise Hansson won the event decisively, clocking a 57.27. It was a strong swim out of Hansson, coming in just off her season best of 56.94, which she swam at the World Championships in February and currently ranks her 10th in the world this year.

That would turn out to be the first of two victories for Hansson on the day. She would go on to win the women’s 100 back in 1:00.35, touching out Netherlands’ Maaike Waard (1:00.49).

Following his 22.92 in the men’s 50 fly on Friday, Dutch swimmer Nyls Korstanje won the men’s 100 fly last night, swimming a 52.03. It was a decent swim for Korstanje, coming in a little over half a second off his season best of 51.38, which he swam back in December. Korstanje holds the Dutch Record in the 100 fly with his career best of 50.78. which he swam at the World Championships in Fukuoka last summer.

After their 1-2 finish in the 200 breast on Friday, the Dutch duo of Arno Kamminga and Caspar Corbeau managed a 1-2 finish in the men’s 100 breast. As was the case in the 200 breast, Kamminga won the 100, swimming a 59.23. Meanwhile, Corbeau took 2nd in 59.58. Kamminga, the Dutch Record holder in the event (57.80), has been as fast as 58.68 this season, a time which he swam back in October at the World Cup stop in Budapest. For his part, Corbeau was just off his season best of 59.27, which he swam at the Berlin stop of the World Cup back in October.

Czech swimmer Miroslav Knedla won the men’s 50 back by a huge margin, ripping a 24.79. Knedla holds the Czech Record in the event with his career best of 24.64, which he swam at the World Junior Championships this past September.

The women’s 50 breast saw Sophie Hansson, the sister of Louise, win in a time of 30.37. It was a close race between she and Estonia’s Eneli Jefimova, who came in 2nd with a 30.48. The swim marks a new season best for Hansson and puts her 12th in the world this year in the event.

Lithuanian star freestyler Danas Rapsys, fresh off his victory in the 400 free on Friday, took the men’s 200 free in 1:46.41, touching 1st by over 2 seconds. Back in February, Rapsys took silver in the 200 free at the World Championships in Doha, where he swam a 1:45.05. He swam his season best of 1:44.96 in semifinals at the World Champs as well. That 1:44.96 ranks Rapsys 3rd in the world this year, setting him up well as we head into this summer.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS