Sjostrom’s 24.92 and Korstanje’s 22.92 in the 50 Fly Highlight Day 1 of 2024 Stockholm Open

The 2024 Stockholm Swim Open kicked off on Friday in Sweden, featuring many of the top talents in European swimming. In Friday night’s finals session, Dutch breaststrokers Arno Kamminga and Caspar Corbeau led the way. Kamminga finished first, clocking a 2:09.61, while Corbeau came in at 2:10.00. For Kamminga, the swim comes in a little over a second off his season best of 2:08.30, which he swam back in December. Corbeau’s season best is actually a tick faster, 2:07.99, and comes from that same meet, the Rotterdam Qualification Meet, back in December. Corbeau’s 2:07.99 is also his career best, while Kamminga holds the Dutch Record with his career best of 2:06.85.

Swedish superstar Sarah Sjostrom would close out the session with a resounding win in the women’s 50 fly. Sjostrom ripped a 24.92, winning the race by over a second. It was a great swim for Sjostrom, coming in just off her season best of 24.63, which she swam to win gold at the World Championships in February. Sjostrom holds the Swedish Record in the event with a 24.43, a time which she swam back in July of 2014.

Sweden was dominant in the women’s 50 fly on Friday, as Louise Hansson came in 2nd with a 26.07, and Michelle Coleman took 3rd with a 26.22.

In the men’s 50 fly, it was Dutch swimmer Nyls Korstanje who claimed victory, clocking a 22.92. It was a huge swim for Korstanje, marking his first time under 23 seconds in the event this season. Additionally, Korstanje’s 22.92 comes in as the #2 time in the world this year, behind only Noe Ponti’s 22.65.

Star Lithuanian freestyler Danas Rapsys earned a win in the men’s 400 free, swimming a 3:48.89. It was a decent swim for Rapsys, who holds a season best of 3:44.86 from back in October.

Denmark’s Julie Jensen took the women’s 50 back in 28.22. That swim marks Jensen’s top time in the event this season.

