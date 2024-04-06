Noe Ponti Cranks 50.16 in 100 Fly, Becomes 6th-Best Performer in History

2024 SWISS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, April 4th – Sunday, April 7th
- Uster, Switzerland
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- Livestream
Swiss butterflier Noe Ponti smashed his own Swiss Record in the 100 meter fly on Saturday morning in prelims of the 2024 Swiss Championships in Uster.
Ponti swam 50.16 to break his own Swiss Record of 50.74 set at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
The record before Ponti’s reign began was a 52.28 set by Jeremy Desplanches in April 2019. Ponti has since been under that record 45 times including Saturday morning’s swim.
Splits Comparison:
|Former Swiss Record
|
New Swiss Record
|Tokyo 2020 Olympics
|
2024 Swiss Championships
|50m
|23.67
|23.82
|100m
|27.07
|26.34
|Total Time
|50.74
|50.16
The difference for Ponti in this swim was the back-half of the race, where he split 26.34 – seven-tenths better than he did at the Tokyo Olympics.
The 22-year-old Ponti was the bronze medalist in the 100 fly at the 2020 Olympic Games, though he hasn’t done much internationally in long course since. He won three minor medals at the 2021 and 2022 World Short Course Championships (all in the 200 fly and 50 fly), a silver medal at the 2022 European Championships in the 100 fly, and four medals (including a butterfly sweep) at the 2023 European Short Course Championships.
The field has softened considerably since then, however, with the extended absences of Kristof Milak and Caeleb Dressel, the only two active swimmers who have been under 50 seconds. Dressel, for his part, has looked on form of late, winning the 100 fly at the Westmont Pro Swim Series meet in 51.27 in early March.
France’s Maxime Grousset, 24, has also emerged as a gold medal contender since the Olympics, swimming 50.14 at last summer’s World Championships, and Australia’s Matt Temple looked as good at the Japan Open late last year as he ever has.
All-Time Fastest Performers, Men’s 100 Meter Fly
- Caeleb Dressel, USA – 49.45 (2021)
- Kristof Milak, Hungary – 49.68 (2021)
- Michael Phelps, USA – 49.82 (2009)
- Milorad Cavic, Serbia – 49.95 (2009)
- Maxime Grousset, France – 50.14 (2023)
- Noe Ponti, Switzerland – 50.16 (2024)
- Matthew Temple, Australia – 50.25 (2023)
- Josh Liendo, Canada – 50.34 (2023)
- Joseph Schooling, Singapore – 50.39 (2016)
- (TIE) Ian Crocker, USA – 50.40 (2005)/Shaine Casas, USA – 50.40 (2022)
2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Fly
PONTI
50.16
|2
|Matthew William
Temple
|AUS
|50.25
|12/03
|3
| Katsuhiro
MATSUMOTO
|JPN
|50.96
|03/24
|4
|Shaine
CASAS
|USA
|51.03
|12/01
|5
|Diogo
MATOS RIBEIRO
|POR
|51.17
|02/17
Ponti briefly moved to the United States to train at NC State after the Olympics, but shortly thereafter he returned home to train in Switzerland.
Race Video
Noe Ponti 50.16 in the 100 fly in prelims at Swiss Nationals 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/CHML2PGVkB
— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) April 6, 2024
Noe gets angry about SwimSwam leaving him out of the top 100 list in favor of Josif Miladinov.
In the 50 he went 22.9 in prelims then 22.6 in the final, his split here was 23.8 which is very very comfortable. I think sub 50 is a given.
Hopefully he doesn’t pull a Guy/Peters in the final, GB should try and sign him.
Wait this was prelims??? Is he about to become potentially the #3 swimmer in history?
Backhalves of the top 10 textile performers best swims:
1. Dressel |||| 49.45 26.45
2. Milak |||||||| 49.68 26.03
3. Grousset | 50.14 26.90
4. Ponti |||||||| 50.16 26.34
5. Temple |||| 50.25 26.78
6. Liendo ||||| 50.34 26.74
7. Schooling 50.39 26.75
8. Crocker ||| 50.40 26.83
8. Casas |||||| 50.40 27.09
10. Phelps ||| 50.45 26.35
I might be wrong but I think only Milak and a supersuited Phelps have ever closed faster.
Side note, 7 of these swims are from the 2020s
He won’t have clear water like that at the Olympics. It makes a huge difference. But to go that in the heats is incredible. The men’s 100fly is going to be one of the most exciting events in Paris. Can’t wait!
Prelims!?
🍿
My jaw dropped and then I saw he did that in prelims and I’m dead now. Everyone is so cooked rn
Updated link for live scores: https://scu.ch/live/LBSM2024/