Caeleb Dressel Swims Fastest 100 Butterfly Since Comeback With 51.27

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

Top 8:

Caeleb Dressel swam to a win on night 2 of the Pro Series in Westmont touching in a 51.27 in the men’s 100 butterfly. That was his fastest swim in the event since taking eight months away from the sport.

Dressel withdrew in the middle of the 2022 World Championships due to medical reasons and did not compete in the 100 butterfly there. He then spent eight months away from the sport before returning to the pool. After almost a year away from competition, Dressel returned in May 2023, just over a month before the US Summer Nationals.

In his first meet back, Dressel swam a 52.41 in finals of the 100 fly. Then, at Summer Nationals, he swam a 51.66 to finish 5th in finals, missing the US roster for 2023 Worlds by 0.47 seconds as Thomas Heilman was 2nd in a 51.19. Dressel’s highest finish came in the 50 fly as he was 3rd in a 23.35. Michael Andrew won that event in a 23.11.

Dressel did not compete again until December when he swam at the US Open, winning the 100 fly in a 51.31. Now, Dressel dropped once again swimming a 51.27.

Dressel has also shown progression in short course yards (SCY). At the beginning of February, Dressel showed off his range in his home pool at a University of Florida dual meet as he clocked a 1:32.57 in the 200 SCY freestyle. That was a personal best by almost a second as his previous best was a 1:33.42 which he swam during his college days back in 2017. Notably, Dressel raced the event in October 2023 where he clocked a 1:34.98 so there was some improvement from October 2023 to February 2024.

Not only was tonight’s 100 fly big for Dressel’s continued progression back, but Dressel is also a father now. August Wilder was born on February 17th.

Dressel is also entered as the #1 seed in the 50 free and the #3 seed in the 100 free later in the meet. He scratched the 200 free this morning in favor of the 100 fly. After swimming a 49.42 in prelims at Summer Nationals in the 100 free, he was faster with a 48.85 in the event at the US Open and will have another shot to show continued progression in that event as well.