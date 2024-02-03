Caeleb Dressel Swims Personal Best 1:32.57 200 SCY Freestyle During Florida Invitational

2024 FLORIDA INVITATIONAL

Feb. 1-3, 2024

Gainesville, Florida O’Connell Center Natatorium

Florida vs. NOVA Southeastern

Results on MeetMobile: “2024 Florida Invitational” Note: Pro Swimmer Results are not available

Caeleb Dressel and other members of the pro group training out of the University of Florida got some yards racing in during night two of the Florida Invitational.

Dressel raced the 200 short course yards freestyle. Dressel touched in a 1:32.57. Kieran Smith, and Mark Szaranek raced the 200 IM. Smith touched in a 1:41.64, and Szaranek touched in a 1:44.25. Nina Kucheran also swam the 200 IM, touching in a 2:10.32.

Dressel’s time was a personal best as his previous best was a 1:33.42 which he swam during his college days back in 2017. Dressel raced the event in October 2023 where he clocked a 1:34.98. To put into perspective where Dressel’s time from today would currently rank in the NCAA, it would be the 12th fastest time this season, right ahead of Leon Marchand of Arizona State. Dressel never competed in the 200 freestyle at SECs or NCAAs during his time at Florida.

Smith’s time was a personal best as his previous best stood at a 1:41.72 from the 2020 dual meet between Auburn and Florida. Szaranek has a best time of a 1:40.27.

Katie Ledecky and Natalie Hinds raced the 400 yard freestyle, although their times are unavailable. The two swam in the same heat as Bobby Finke who swam a 400 IM and touched in a 3:40.01.

Finke has a personal best of a 3:36.83 in the event at the 2022 NCAA Championships which he swam to finish 4th.