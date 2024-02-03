Indiana’s Finn Brooks Swims 51.34 100 Breaststroke, #3 In NCAA This Season

INDIANA VS LOUISVILLE VS WISCONSIN

Bloomington, Indiana

February 2, 2024

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Mobile “IU – Louisville – Wisconsin”

PDF Results

Women’s Scores: Louisville 181- Wisconsin 117 Indiana 205- Wisconsin 95 Indiana 181- Louisville 119

Men’s Scores: Lousiville 168.5 – Wisconsin 130.5 Indiana 202- Wisconsin 96 Indiana 189 – Louisville 110



Indiana hosted Wisconsin and Louisville in a double dual meet. Indiana defeated both teams to remain undefeated in dual meets this season. Louisville defeated Wisconsin on both sides. The teams suited up.

Women’s Recap

Indiana led right from the start, capturing the win in the 200 medley relay. The race was close as Indiana’s Ashley Turak brought it home in a 21.44 to touch just ahead of Louisville’s Gabi Albiero who split a 21.20. Turak touched just 0.02 seconds ahead of Albiero as Indiana finished in a 1:35.86 and Louisville swam a 1:35.88. Indiana’s relay also consisted of Kacey McKenna, Brearna Crawford, and Sze Yeo.

Ching Gan kept Indiana’s momentum going, swimming a 9:30.07 in the 1000 freestyle finishing ahead of Maddie Waggoner of Wisconsin who touched in a 9:30.88. Gan’s swim was an Indiana program record. Later in the meet, Gan also won the 500 free in a 4:40.30.

Winning their third event in a row was Indiana’s Anna Peplowski who won the 200 free in a 1:42.20, the 3rd fastest time in the NCAA this season. Read more about that swim here. Peplowski also earned a 2nd place finish touched in a 47.89 in the 100 free, just behind Albiero who won in a 47.55. Albiero also won the 200 butterfly in a 1:53.80 which sits at #8 in the NCAA this season.

Peplowski continued to shine in the meet, leading off Indiana’s 400 free relay in another personal best time of a 47.82. The relay that also consisted of Turak, Ella Ristic, and Kristina Paegle touched in a 3:11.37, just ahead of Louisville who touched in a 3:11.81. Paegle had a huge split for Indiana, anchoring in a 47.03. Paegle also won an individual event on the day, winning the 50 free in a 21.84

Coming off of a win in the 200 medley relay, McKenna of Indiana battled it out with Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon in the 100 back. McKenna touched in a 51.33, just ahead of Bacon who touched in a 51.37. Notably, McKenna’s time was a personal best as her previous best was a 51.60 from midseason. She now ranks #11 in the NCAA this season. Bacon did picked up her own win as she won the 200 backstroke in a 1:52.96.

Other women’s event winners:

100 breast: Ella Welch, Louisville (1:00.05)

200 breast: Brearna Crawford, Indiana (2:09.73)

100 fly: Christiana Regenauer, Louisville (51.81)

400 IM: Anna Freed, Indiana (4:10.94)

Men’s Recap

Like the women’s side, the Indiana men also started off the meet with a win. The team of Brendan Burns, Finn Brooks, Tomer Frankel, and Gavin Wight won the 200 medley relay in a 1:22.88, winning by over two seconds. Brooks had the only sub-23 breaststroke split with a 22.62 and Frankel had the only sub-20 fly split with a 19.74.

Burns went on to win three individual events on the day. Burns won the 10 backstroke in a 45.91, just ahead of teammate Luke Barr who touched in a 46.25. Burns also won the 200 butterfly, touching in a 1:40.78. That swim makes Burns #7 in the NCAA this season. His final win came in the 200 backstroke where he touched in a 1:40.04, a time that is #13 in the NCAA this season.

Brooks went on to earn two individual wins. First, Brooks won the 100 breast in a 51.34. Prior to this meet, Brooks has only swam the 100 breast three times and held a best time of a 56.23. Now, Brooks sits at #3 in the NCAA this season. Brooks 2nd win came in the 100 fly as he touched in a 45.67, just ahead of Frankel who touched in a 45.76. Frankel picked up his own win in the 100 free winning in a 42.19.

Frankel also helped the Indiana men to a win in the 400 free relay. The relay of Mikkel Lee, Wight, Frankel, and Rafael Miroslaw won in a 2:49.57. Miroslaw had a huge anchor split with a 41.95. Miroslaw picked up an individual event win in the 200 free touching in a 1:32.55.

The Louisville men were led by Ilia Sibirtsev who swept the distance events. Sibiertsev won the 500 free in a 4:20.52, just ahead of teammate Murilo Sartori who touched in a 4:21.95. Sibiertsev also won the 1000 free in a 8:55.74, winning by over five seconds.

The Wisconsin men were led by Taiko Torepe-Ormsby and Dominik Mark Torok. Torepe-Ormsby won the 50 free in a 19.36, just out-touching Lee of Indiana who touched in a 19.46. Torok won the 400 IM in a 3:44.35, winning by over two seconds.

Other men’s event winners: