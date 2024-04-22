Canadian National Teammer Abby Dunford Receives “Complete Release” From NLI With Michigan

Canadian National Team member Abby Dunford has received a “complete release” from her National Letter of Intent (NLI, not to be confused with name, image, likeness NIL).

A complete release is granted when, “Extenuating circumstances must be presented in any appeal to the NLI Appeals Committees as grounds for a complete release. The merits of each case are different which is why the committee determines what constitutes extenuating on a case-by-case basis and what life event changed after signing the NLI.”

When given a complete release, the athlete can sign another NLI for the upcoming season. Dunford confirmed to SwimSwam that she is “happily pursuing other opportunities.” “I plan on being in another program this fall of 2024,” Dunford continued.

Dunford originally committed to Michigan in the middle of her junior year in January 2023. Dunford is a Canadian citizen who trains with the Sarasota Sharks in Florida.

Dunford has not competed in a meet since June 2023 when she swam the 800 freestyle at the Sarasota Shark Open. There she swam a 8:48.91, about 10 seconds off her lifetime best of a 8:38.01 that she swam at 2022 Canadian Trials. Dunford was set to compete in the 10km Open Water event at 2023 Worlds last July but withdrew due to a shoulder injury.

Her time from June was faster than she was at 2023 Canadian Trials as she swam a 8:52.52 for 6th then. Her best time from 2022 Trials would have won the event.

Dunford’s best SCY times are:

1650 free – 16:20.92

1000 free – 9:50.79 (alt adjusts to 9:45.79)

500 free – 4:44.47

200 free – 1:50.53

Dunford was not the only distance freestyler in the incoming class for the Wolverines. German native Marian Ploeger has best times of 8:36.55 and 16:23.69 in the 800 and 1500 LCM freestyles, both of which are faster than Dunford’s best times. The incoming class is also home to Rebecca Diaconescu from the Sandpipers of Nevada. Disconescu has a best time of a 16:15.73 that altitude adjusts to a 16:04.73.

The Michigan women also return their top 1650 freestyler from this past season as Kathryn Shanley returns for her senior season. Shanley earned a 2024 NCAA invite in the event. Katie Crom also returns as the team’s top 500 freestyler as Crom won the 500 free ‘B’ final at 2024 NCAAs.