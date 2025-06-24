Big Ten Conference Announces 2025 Postgraduate Scholarship Recipients

Courtesy: Big Ten

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference announced its annual postgraduate scholarship recipients on Monday, recognizing two student-athletes from each of the 18 Big Ten member institutions who plan to continue their education at a graduate degree program. These honorees will be awarded a $7,500 scholarship, based primarily on academic achievements.

This year’s recipients, who represent 16 different sports, will continue their education in a variety of different disciplines. Each Big Ten institution developed its own on-campus selection process when awarding scholarships. Student-athletes must have maintained at least a 3.2 grade-point average (GPA), demonstrated leadership qualities, served as an excellent role model and intended to continue their academic work beyond their baccalaureate degree at a graduate degree program.

The Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship will be used to pay expenses of the student’s postgraduate education to include such related activities as research and teaching, as well as other expenses such as tuition, fees, room and board, required course-related supplies and books. To retain the scholarship, the recipient must be accepted into a full-time graduate degree program within three years from the fall semester after selection.

The complete list of 2025 Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship recipients can be found below.

Illinois

Suvana Baskar, Swimming & Diving

Mathis Debru, Tennis

Indiana

Lily Haupt, Rowing

Skylar Stidam, Cross Country

Iowa

Harper Dunne, Field Hockey

Quinn Schulte, Football

Maryland

Tasha Brozowski, Gymnastics

Sam O’Brian, Wrestling

Michigan

Jenna Mulligan, Gymnastics

Zack Mattin, Wrestling

Michigan State

Grace Thomas, Rowing

Nathan Larson, Cross Country/Track & Field

Minnesota

Audrey Wethington, Ice Hockey

Caleb Williams, Basketball

Nebraska

Jenna Rogers, Track & Field

Micaylon Moore, Track & Field

Northwestern

Katherine Hessler, Cross Country

Max Bengtsson, Tennis

Ohio State

Leah Sax, Lacrosse

Luke Paxton, Swimming & Diving

Oregon

Paige Sinicki, Softball

Ty Delgado, Football

Penn State

Florence Caron, Cross Country/Track & Field

Ben Liscum, Soccer

Purdue

Kathryn Ackerman, Swimming & Diving

Luke Fortner, Swimming & Diving

Rutgers

Victoria Grieder, Rowing

Aidan Flynn, Soccer

UCLA

Morgan Hawes, Swimming & Diving

Matthew Aziz, Volleyball

USC

Grace Piper, Tennis

Fisher Johnson, Baseball

Washington

Sophia Tulino, Volleyball

Nick Dunlop, Rowing

Wisconsin

Taylor Cataldi, Tennis

Carolyn Shult, Track & Field