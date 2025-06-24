Big Ten Conference Announces 2025 Postgraduate Scholarship Recipients

Courtesy: Big Ten
ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference announced its annual postgraduate scholarship recipients on Monday, recognizing two student-athletes from each of the 18 Big Ten member institutions who plan to continue their education at a graduate degree program. These honorees will be awarded a $7,500 scholarship, based primarily on academic achievements.
This year’s recipients, who represent 16 different sports, will continue their education in a variety of different disciplines. Each Big Ten institution developed its own on-campus selection process when awarding scholarships. Student-athletes must have maintained at least a 3.2 grade-point average (GPA), demonstrated leadership qualities, served as an excellent role model and intended to continue their academic work beyond their baccalaureate degree at a graduate degree program.
The Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship will be used to pay expenses of the student’s postgraduate education to include such related activities as research and teaching, as well as other expenses such as tuition, fees, room and board, required course-related supplies and books. To retain the scholarship, the recipient must be accepted into a full-time graduate degree program within three years from the fall semester after selection.
The complete list of 2025 Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship recipients can be found below.
Illinois
Suvana Baskar, Swimming & Diving
Mathis Debru, Tennis
Indiana
Lily Haupt, Rowing
Skylar Stidam, Cross Country
Iowa
Harper Dunne, Field Hockey
Quinn Schulte, Football
Maryland
Tasha Brozowski, Gymnastics
Sam O’Brian, Wrestling
Michigan
Jenna Mulligan, Gymnastics
Zack Mattin, Wrestling
Michigan State
Grace Thomas, Rowing
Nathan Larson, Cross Country/Track & Field
Minnesota
Audrey Wethington, Ice Hockey
Caleb Williams, Basketball
Nebraska
Jenna Rogers, Track & Field
Micaylon Moore, Track & Field
Northwestern
Katherine Hessler, Cross Country
Max Bengtsson, Tennis
Ohio State
Leah Sax, Lacrosse
Luke Paxton, Swimming & Diving
Oregon
Paige Sinicki, Softball
Ty Delgado, Football
Penn State
Florence Caron, Cross Country/Track & Field
Ben Liscum, Soccer
Purdue
Kathryn Ackerman, Swimming & Diving
Luke Fortner, Swimming & Diving
Rutgers
Victoria Grieder, Rowing
Aidan Flynn, Soccer
UCLA
Morgan Hawes, Swimming & Diving
Matthew Aziz, Volleyball
USC
Grace Piper, Tennis
Fisher Johnson, Baseball
Washington
Sophia Tulino, Volleyball
Nick Dunlop, Rowing
Wisconsin
Taylor Cataldi, Tennis
Carolyn Shult, Track & Field