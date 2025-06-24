Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Big Ten Conference Announces 2025 Postgraduate Scholarship Recipients

by SwimSwam 0

June 24th, 2025 Big Ten, College, News

Courtesy: Big Ten

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Big Ten Conference announced its annual postgraduate scholarship recipients on Monday, recognizing two student-athletes from each of the 18 Big Ten member institutions who plan to continue their education at a graduate degree program. These honorees will be awarded a $7,500 scholarship, based primarily on academic achievements.

This year’s recipients, who represent 16 different sports, will continue their education in a variety of different disciplines. Each Big Ten institution developed its own on-campus selection process when awarding scholarships. Student-athletes must have maintained at least a 3.2 grade-point average (GPA), demonstrated leadership qualities, served as an excellent role model and intended to continue their academic work beyond their baccalaureate degree at a graduate degree program.

The Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship will be used to pay expenses of the student’s postgraduate education to include such related activities as research and teaching, as well as other expenses such as tuition, fees, room and board, required course-related supplies and books. To retain the scholarship, the recipient must be accepted into a full-time graduate degree program within three years from the fall semester after selection.

The complete list of 2025 Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship recipients can be found below.

Illinois
Suvana Baskar, Swimming & Diving
Mathis Debru, Tennis

Indiana
Lily Haupt, Rowing
Skylar Stidam, Cross Country

Iowa
Harper Dunne, Field Hockey
Quinn Schulte, Football

Maryland
Tasha Brozowski, Gymnastics
Sam O’Brian, Wrestling

Michigan
Jenna Mulligan, Gymnastics
Zack Mattin, Wrestling

Michigan State
Grace Thomas, Rowing
Nathan Larson, Cross Country/Track & Field

Minnesota
Audrey Wethington, Ice Hockey
Caleb Williams, Basketball

Nebraska
Jenna Rogers, Track & Field
Micaylon Moore, Track & Field

Northwestern
Katherine Hessler, Cross Country
Max Bengtsson, Tennis

Ohio State
Leah Sax, Lacrosse
Luke Paxton, Swimming & Diving

Oregon
Paige Sinicki, Softball
Ty Delgado, Football

Penn State
Florence Caron, Cross Country/Track & Field
Ben Liscum, Soccer

Purdue
Kathryn Ackerman, Swimming & Diving
Luke Fortner, Swimming & Diving

Rutgers
Victoria Grieder, Rowing
Aidan Flynn, Soccer

UCLA
Morgan Hawes, Swimming & Diving
Matthew Aziz, Volleyball

USC
Grace Piper, Tennis
Fisher Johnson, Baseball

Washington
Sophia Tulino, Volleyball
Nick Dunlop, Rowing

Wisconsin
Taylor Cataldi, Tennis
Carolyn Shult, Track & Field

0
