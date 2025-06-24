Colorado HS State Qualifier Laney Madnikoff Commits to U of Nebraska-Kearney For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Laney Madnikoff, a Colorado high school 5A state championship qualifier, has announced her commitment to swim for the University of Nebraska at Kearney beginning in the fall of 2025.

In choosing to attend UNK, Madnikoff said “the small town feel, the school community and the amazing people made me feel like UNK was my home.”

Madnikoff recently graduated from Castle View High School; Castle View does not have a swim team, so her senior year, she swam for Douglas County High School. She currently trains year-round with Aspire Aquatics, where she primarily specializes in breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle.

At the 2025 CHSAA 5A State Championships, Madnikoff posted a lifetime best performance in the 100 breast in 1:09.55 [1:09.45 altitude-adjusted]. She also helped her team to a 24th-place finish in the 200 free relay, splitting a time of 26.85 as the lead-off.

Madnikoff set a number of personal best times at the CO ACES Fall High Point meet back in November. She placed 3rd in the 50 breast in 32.18, 6th in the 100 breast in 1:10.49 [1:10.39] and 10th in the 200 breast in 2:39.52 [2:38.32], all lifetime best performances at the time. She also posted a lifetime best in the 200 IM in 2:25.56 [2:24.36] and the 50 free in 26.38.

Earlier this month, Madnikoff competed at the Phoenix Summer Invitational (LCM), where she turned in a series of strong performances. She posted an 8th-place finish in the 100 breast (1:21.61) after setting a lifetime best time of 1:20.71 during prelims. She also finished 14th in the 200 breast (3:06.29 – SB), 23rd in the 200 IM (2:48.81 – PB), 30th in the 100 fly (1:13.89) and 37th in both the 100 free (1:10.22 – PB) and 100 back (1:20.51).

Best Times SCY

100 breast – 1:09.45

200 breast – 2:38.32

100 fly – 1:04.45

50 free – 26.35

100 free – 58.75

The UNK is a Division II program that competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. This past season, the women’s team finished 7th out of 9 teams at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships in February.

Based on the results from the 2025 championship, Madnikoff would have landed in the ‘C’ final of the 100 breast and 200 breast, putting her in a position to score some points for the Lopers right from the start.

Madnikoff has been a multi-sport athlete since she was 10 years old. Outside of the pool, she played both club and high school volleyball, as well as beach volleyball; she also did pole vault in high school.

She plans to major in criminal justice at UNK.

Joining Madnikoff on campus in the fall will be Joslynn Grace (breast/IM) and Jacey McGraw (free/back/IM), who should make for strong training partners over the next four years.

