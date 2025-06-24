Boston College Adds Winter Juniors Qualifier Nick Fabian To Their Class Of 2029

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nick Fabian, a three-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, has announced his commitment to Boston College, joining their class of 2029. Currently a native of Estero, Florida, Fabian will head north this fall to begin life in the ACC.

I am beyond blessed and excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at Boston College. I am extremely thankful for all my teammates, coaches, and friends who have supported me on my journey. I would like to give special thanks to Coach Dara and Coach Bruno for providing me with this opportunity. Most importantly, thank you to my mom, dad, and sister for their endless, unwavering support. I can’t wait to see what the future holds. GO EAGLES!!🦅🦅

Fabian is graduating from Community School of Naples, and was a two-time finalist at the FHSAA Class 1A State Championships in November, finishing 7th in the 200 free (1:40.30) and 8th in the 500 free (4:37.75). He competed in the 200 backstroke (1:56.50) and 400 IM (4:07.35) a few weeks later at the Speedo East Winter Junior Championships. Fabian was then a top-eight finisher in the 200 free (1:56.39) and 400 free (4:07.91) at the Southern Zone Sectionals in February, hitting Futures cuts on both.

He does his club swimming for T2 Aquatics, where he extends up to the mile as well as the 400 IM and 200 fly. He set best times in the 1000 free (9:09.05) and 400 IM (3:58.40) in March at the Florida Senior Championships, where he also added Futures cuts in the 200 free (1:40.60) , 500 free (4:30.47) and mile (15:48.61). He finished fourth in the 1000 free and 8th in the 1650 there in Orlando.

SCY Best Times

200 Free: 1:40.30

500 Free: 4:28.44

1650 Free: 15:35.64

200 Backstroke: 1:52.63

200 Butterfly: 1:51.14

200 IM: 1:56.32

400 IM: 3:58.40

He is a versatile swimmer who will strengthen Boston College’s distance freestyle and IM groups. His 500 ranks him third on the team behind Finn Crawford and Ben Huffman for next year, while his mile time would rank second behind Huffman.

Boston College currently competes in the ACC conference, where the men finished 13th at the 2025 championships. While Fabian is not in scoring range yet for the Eagles, he could well find himself on the 800 free relay in years to come. The slowest split on that relay was 1:37.78, less than three seconds faster than his 200 free flat start time.

Fabian will join a big recruiting class in Boston this fall, made up of Gabriel Aleman, Luke Amerson, Sirui Wang, Lucas Bailey, Matt Cinque, Ryan Mendlick, Palmer Bice, Jack Hernandez, Jonah Nathanson, Evan Tack and Greyson Davies.

