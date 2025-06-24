Two-Time D2 NCAA Champ Benedict Nagy To Serve As Graduate Assistant Coach At Colorado Mesa

Courtesy: CMU Athletics

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.— Double national champion Benedict Nagy has been named as Colorado Mesa University’s new graduate assistant swimming coach, Head Coach Mickey Wender announced on Tuesday.

Nagy used her fifth year of collegiate eligibility at CMU in 2023-24 and then served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Mavericks this past year while completing a bachelor’s degree in animation, film and photography. She is now beginning a master’s degree program in business administration.

Nagy has also been coaching with Maverick Aquatics, a local age-group team that calls CMU’s El Pomar Natatorium home and has been coaching during the Mavs’ summer swim camps.

Prior to CMU, she had starred at Division I Nevada in her hometown of Reno prior to joining the Maverick program.

In her lone season as a swimmer on the Maverick squad, Nagy won both the 200 and 400-yard individual medley relay titles at the 2024 NCAA Division II Championships, setting program records times of 1:58.63 and 4:10.40 at the national meet while helping lead the Mavericks to a second place national championship team finish, the best in program history. Nagy, who ranks second in NCAA Division II history for the 400 IM and ninth for the 200 IM, also earned three other First Team CSCAA All-America honors in the 200 Breast, 200 Fly and 800 Free Relay and set CMU records in four events, including the 200 Fly (1:58.63) and 100 IM (56.97) throughout her season with the Mavs.

Nagy also claimed four Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference titles and set championship meet records in both the 400 IM and 800 Free Relay.

She also shined academically and was named as the 2023-24 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming & Diving Academic All-America Team Member of the Year by the College Sports Communicators organization. She was also named as First Team CSCAA Scholar All-American.

In her four years at Nevada from 2020-23, Nagy won three Mountain West Conference titles in the 400 IM and was a 7-time All-MWC performer for the Wolfpack. She also qualified for the NCAA Division I National Championships in 2023.