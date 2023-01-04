Canadian National Teamer Abby Dunford Verbally Commits to Michigan for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Abby Dunford, a Canadian citizen currently training in Florida with Sarasota Sharks, has verbally committed to swim and study at the University of Michigan beginning in the fall of 2024.

“I am incredibly flattered to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Michigan to pursue my swimming and academic career!💙💛I would love to thank my family, friends, and every coach and teammate along the way who have contributed to this amazing opportunity! Many thanks to Coach Josh White, Coach Mike Bottom, and the entire Michigan staff for making this possible. Becoming part of the Michigan family is so special to me! This is truly a dream come true! On that note, GO BLUE 〽️”

We named Dunford, a distance freestyle specialist, an “Honorable Mention” recruit on our Way Too Early list of top girls from the class of 2024. At the time, she was attached to Sandpipers of Nevada in Las Vegas, but she has since moved to Sarasota to train with the Sharks. Before that, she lived in Louisiana and swam with Tiger Aquatics.

Dunford made the Canadian National Team for the 19th FINA World Championships this past summer by virtue of a win in the 1500 free at Canadian Swimming Trials in Victoria. Entered with a 16:38.75, which she had achieved at the 2021 Canadian Olympic Trials, she dropped 18.5 seconds to finish with 16:20.26 and earn a spot on the Canadian Worlds team. In Budapest, she placed 18th with 16:46.01.

In SCY, her best mile time dates from 2019, when she swam a 16:20.92 as a 13-year-old at the 2019 King Marlin Pro-Am Classic. Her 200/500 free times come from the GAIN Invitational in April 2021 and her 1000 free time dates from October 2021’s SAND Pumpkin Invite.

Dunford has been more successful in LCM than in SCY thus far, with times of 16:20/8:46/4:21/2:03. In SCY, her best times include:

1650 free – 16:20.92

1000 free – 9:50.79

500 free – 4:44.47

200 free – 1:50.53

Michigan finished second to Ohio State at the 2022 Big Ten Championships. Dunford will be an immediate contributor when she arrives in Ann Arbor: her 500 time would have put her in the A final, with Kathryn Ackerman, at last year’s conference meet and her mile time would have scored in the top-16, joining Wolverines Ackerman, Kaitlynn Sims, and Kathryn Shanley.

