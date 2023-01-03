Summer Nationals Qualifier Edward Huang (2024) Sends Verbal Commitment to Cal

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Edward Huang from Fremont, California, has announced his intention to travel approximately 30 miles up Interstate 880 to swim for the University of California, Berkeley, beginning in the fall of 2024.

“I am honored to announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of California, Berkeley. I would like to thank my friends, coaches, and family who have supported me. I also want to thank you, Coach Dave, Coach Marsh, and Coach Matt for giving me this amazing opportunity. Go, Bears! 🐻”

Huang is a junior at American High School; he trains year-round with California Dolphin Swim Team and specializes in free, back, and fly. He was runner-up in the 100 back (49.00) and took fourth in the 100 fly (50.17) as a sophomore at the 2022 North Coast Section Championships. A month earlier, at Far Westerns, he had notched PBs in the 50/100/200 free, 200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM while winning the 50 free and 100 back, finishing second in the 100 free, 200 back, and 100 fly, and coming in third in the 200 IM. He recently competed at Winter Juniors West and updated his lifetime bests in the 50 free, 100 back, and 100 fly. He was an A-finalist (7th) in the 100 back.

Between the George Haines Invitational and Roseville Sectionals last summer, Huang established LCM bests in the 50 free (24.06), 100 free (53.35), 200 free (1:59.70), 100 back (56.47), 200 back (2:07.56), and 100 fly (57.85).

Best SCY times:

50 back – 22.92

100 back – 47.73

200 back – 1:48.99

100 fly – 47.83

50 free – 20.65

100 free – 45.60

200 free – 1:42.02

Cal jumped out to a very strong –and early– start on the composition of its class of 2028. Already committed to the Golden Bears for fall 2024 are #5 Lucca Battaglini, #7 Carter Lancaster, August Vetsch, Nick Mahabir, Thackston McMullan, Huang, Freddy Klein, Matthew Elliott, and Pieter Coetze.

