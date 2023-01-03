Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

What Were The Most-Commented Articles on SwimSwam in 2022?

Another year has come and gone, and another year of conversations have happened.

The conversation of swimming continues to be where the sport grows and thrives, for coaches, athletes, and fans. That conversation produces the true engagement that brings us all deeper into the sport, helps us all learn, and enrichens our passions for swimming.

In 2022, there was a lot of passion about a lot of topics. As is the norm, most of the most-commented articles were live recaps, but a few news articles snuck in to the top 50 as well. That includes the original article discussing accusations of verbal abuse against Cal women’s head coach Teri McKeever, the mysterious withdrawal of Caeleb Dressel from the World Championships midway through the meet, and Regan Smith‘s high-profile decision to switch coaches from Greg Meehan and Stanford to Bob Bowman and the Arizona State pro group.

By the way, because it gets asked every year: the most-commented articles in the history of SwimSwam continue to be the Olympic recaps. Day 5 finals from Tokyo received 2002 comments. Only one non-recap cracks the top 50 of all-time: a story about Michael Andrew’s decision to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine. That one got 776 comments, at least.

Most-Commented Articles of 2022

Keep in mind that these counts only include those comments that were not removed for violating SwimSwam’s comment policies. In some cases, the number of comments removed are substantial.

# Article Comments
1 2022 World Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap 1083
2 2022 World Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap 1025
3 2022 World Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap 926
4 2022 World Championships: Day 8 Finals Live Recap 844
5 2022 World Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap 840
6 2022 World Championships: Day 6 Finals Live Recap 835
7 2022 World Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap 768
8 2022 World Championships: Day 7 Finals Live Recap 766
9 2022 M. NCAA Division I Championships: Day Four Finals Live Recap 715
10 2022 U.S. World Championship Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap 668
11 Men’s NCAA Division I Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap 561
12 2022 U.S. World Championship Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap 548
13 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap 515
14 2022 U.S. World Championship Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap 499
15 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap 481
16 2022 World Championships: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap 480
17 2022 U.S. World Championship Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap 473
18 2022 U.S. World Championship Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap 471
19 2022 Short Course World Champs: Day Six Finals Live Recap 468
20 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap 448
21 2022 Short Course World Champs: Day 4 Finals Live Recap 432
22 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap 426
23 Numerous Cal Swimmers Accuse Coach Teri McKeever of Verbal Abuse “For Decades” 424
24 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap 375
25 Men’s NCAA Division I Championships: Day 3 Prelim Live Recap 368
26 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap 348
27 2022 World Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap 348
28 2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 5 Finals Live Recap 344
29 US World Championship Trials: Day 1 Prelim Live Recap 340
30 2022 Short Course World Champs: Day 3 Finals Live Recap 338
31 2022 U.S. Championship Trials: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap 336
32 Caeleb Dressel Withdraws From World Championships Due To Medical Reasons 335
33 2022 World Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap 326
34 2022 Short Course World Champs: Day 2 Finals Live Recap 315
35 2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 1 Finals Live Recap 314
36 2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 3 Finals Live Recap 311
37 2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 6 Finals Live Recap 309
38 U.S. World Championship Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap 308
39 2022 Short Course Worlds: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap 300
40 2022 Australian Trials: Day 5 Finals Live Recap 286
41 2022 Short Course World Champs: Day 5 Finals Live Recap 277
42 2022 Short Course World Champs: Day 1 Finals Live Recap 274
43 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap 269
44 2022 U.S. World Championship Trials: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap 261
45 World Record Holder Regan Smith To Leave Stanford, Turn Pro & Join Bob Bowman 258
46 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap 256
47 2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 2 Finals Live Recap 253
48 U.S. World Championship Trials: Day 4 Prelim Live Recap 250
49 David Popovici Goes 46.86, Breaks Cielo’s 13-Year Old 100 Free World Record 249
50 2022 Duel in the Pool: Day 2 Live Recap 248

