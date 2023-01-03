What Were The Most-Commented Articles on SwimSwam in 2022?

Another year has come and gone, and another year of conversations have happened.

The conversation of swimming continues to be where the sport grows and thrives, for coaches, athletes, and fans. That conversation produces the true engagement that brings us all deeper into the sport, helps us all learn, and enrichens our passions for swimming.

In 2022, there was a lot of passion about a lot of topics. As is the norm, most of the most-commented articles were live recaps, but a few news articles snuck in to the top 50 as well. That includes the original article discussing accusations of verbal abuse against Cal women’s head coach Teri McKeever, the mysterious withdrawal of Caeleb Dressel from the World Championships midway through the meet, and Regan Smith‘s high-profile decision to switch coaches from Greg Meehan and Stanford to Bob Bowman and the Arizona State pro group.

By the way, because it gets asked every year: the most-commented articles in the history of SwimSwam continue to be the Olympic recaps. Day 5 finals from Tokyo received 2002 comments. Only one non-recap cracks the top 50 of all-time: a story about Michael Andrew’s decision to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine. That one got 776 comments, at least.

Most-Commented Articles of 2022

Keep in mind that these counts only include those comments that were not removed for violating SwimSwam’s comment policies. In some cases, the number of comments removed are substantial.