2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

The finals session on day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games brings action in the women’s 50 free, men’s 200 fly, women’s 200 breast, men’s 100 breast SB8, women’s 100 back SB8, women’s 100 back, men’s 100 breast, the mixed 4×100 free S14 relay, and the women’s 4×200 free relay finals. There will also be action in the semifinals of the men’s 50 back, women’s 50 fly, and men’s 100 free.

The women’s 50 free will be a showdown between Meg Harris, Shayna Jack, and Emma McKeon, the three Aussies that are favored to sweep the podium. Then, the men’s 200 fly will see action between defending champion Chad Le Clos and 400 IM champ Lewis Clareburt. Then, in the 200 breast, we will see if Tatjana Schoenmaker can challenge her own world record after dropping a 2:21.76 swim in the heats.

Kylie Masse and Kaylee McKeown will have a faceoff in the 100 back as the top two seeds, and Adam Peaty will look to reclaim the throne in the 100 breast after missing the World Championships due to a foot injury. Finally, we will conclude the night with the women’s 4×200 free relay, where a stacked Aussie team with the likes of Ariarne Titmus and Mollie O’Callaghan will be racing the clock.

MEN’S 50 BACK SEMIFINALS

World Record: 23.71 — Hunter Armstrong, United States (2022)

Commonwealth Record: 24.04 — Liam Tancock, Great Britain (2009)

Commonwealth Games Record: 24.62 — Liam Tancock, England (2010)

Top 8:

In the first semifinals, Andrew Jeffcoat won in a time of 24.82, which breaks his previous New Zealand record of 24.82 set in February of this year by 0.01 of a second. 100 back bronze medalist Bradley Woodward followed suit, touching second in 25.25.

However, it was 100 back champion Pieter Coetze who swam the fastest time in the semifinals, clocking a 24.81 to win the second semi. Mitch Larkin, the man with the fastest entry time, finished eleventh in 25.53 and will miss the final.

After finishing top 8 in the 100 back, India’s Srihari Nataraj once again made another final, clocking a 25.38 time to finish eighth overall in the semifinals.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY SEMIFINALS

World Record: 24.43 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2014)

Commonwealth Record: 25.20 — Francesca Halsall, Great Britain (2014)

Commonwealth Games Record: 25.20 — Francesca Halsall, England (2014)

Top 8:

Emma McKeon improved a significant amount from her heats time of 26.52, clocking a 26.02 to win the first semifinals. Finishing behind her was Erin Gallagher, who clocked a 26.17 to break her old South African record time of 26.24 that was set back in 2019. In the second semifinal, Maggie MacNeil out-touched Holly Barratt by 0.09 seconds, swimming a time of 26.19.

McKeon, MacNeil, Barratt and Gallagher look to be the favorites to medal in this event come time for finals.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINAL

World Record: 23.67 — Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden (2017)

Commonwealth Record: 23.78 — Cate Campbell, Australia (2018)

Commonwealth Games Record: 23.78 — Cate Campbell, Australia (2018)

MEN’S 200 FLY FINAL

World Record: 1:50.39 — Kristof Milak, Hungary (2022)

Commonwealth Record: 1:52.96 — Chad Le Clos , South Africa (2012)

, South Africa (2012) Commonwealth Games Record: 1:54.00 — Chad Le Clos, South Africa (2018)

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINAL

World Record: 2:18.95 — Tatjana Schoenmaker , South Africa (2021)

, South Africa (2021) Commonwealth Record: 2:18.95 — Tatjana Schoenmaker , South Africa (2021)

, South Africa (2021) Commonwealth Games Record: 2:20.72 — Leisel Jones, Australia (2006)

MEN’S 100 BREAST SB8 FINAL

World Record: 1:07.01 — Andrei Kalina, Ukraine (2008)

WOMEN’S 100 BACK SB8 FINAL

World Record: 1:08.04 — Alice Tai, Great Britain (2019)

MEN’S 100 FREE SEMIFINALS

World Record: 46.91 — Cesar Cielo, Brazil (2009)

Commonwealth Record: 47.04 — Cameron McEvoy, Australia (2016)

Commonwealth Games Record: 47.98 — Brent Hayden, Canada (2012)

WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINALS

World Record: 57.45 — Kaylee McKeown , Australia (2021)

, Australia (2021) Commonwealth Record: 57.45 — Kaylee McKeown , Australia (2021)

, Australia (2021) Commonwealth Games Record: 58.63 — Kylie Masse, Canada (2018)

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINALS



World Record: 56.88 — Adam Peaty, Great Britain (2019)

Commonwealth Record: 56.88 — Adam Peaty, Great Britain (2019)

Commonwealth Games Record: 58.59 — Adam Peaty, England (2018)

MIXED 4×100 FREE RELAY S14 FINAL

World Record: 3:39.88 — Australia (2019)

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY FINAL