Daily Swim Coach Workout #733

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Speed and Power
  • Target age group:  9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  2 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Meters
The Workout

SR/PS1/PS2
#SeniorA #SeniorB #PreSeniorA
    400 Rev IM SKDS @ 15:00
#PreSeniorB
    300 Rev IM KDS @ 15:00
    
Transition 3:00
#SeniorA
    6 x 75 CH Build EN2 @ 1:05
    Rest 1:00
    8 x 25 SP3/REC @ :30 [B-E, E-B]
#SeniorB
    6 x 75 CH Build EN2 @ 1:10
    Rest 1:00
    8 x 25 SP3/REC @ :30 [B-E, E-B]
#PreSeniorA
    6 x 75 CH Build EN2 @ 1:15
    Rest 1:00
    6 x 25 SP3/REC @ :30 [B-E, E-B]
#PreSeniorB
    6 x 75 CH Build EN2 @ 1:20
    Rest 1:00
    4 x 25 SP3/REC @ :40 [B-E, E-B]
    
A
16 x 25 EN3 w Beepers CH @ :30
B
8 x 50 EN2 (25 Kick, 25 Swim ) @ 1:00
        
Transition 3:00 [40:00]

1 x
    400 SP2 MAX STK @ 15:00
    200 CH REC @ :01
2 x
    200 SP2 MAX STK @ 15:00 [add-up to < 400 time]
    200 CH REC @ :01
2 x
    100 SP2 MAX STK @ 10:00 [add up to < best 200 time]
    200 CH REC @ :01
4 x 50 VO2 MAX @ 1:30 STK
200 CH REC

Chris Coraggio
Head Coach, Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee

0
