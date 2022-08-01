Daily Swim Coach Workout #733

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
SR/PS1/PS2
#SeniorA #SeniorB #PreSeniorA
400 Rev IM SKDS @ 15:00
#PreSeniorB
300 Rev IM KDS @ 15:00
Transition 3:00
#SeniorA
6 x 75 CH Build EN2 @ 1:05
Rest 1:00
8 x 25 SP3/REC @ :30 [B-E, E-B]
#SeniorB
6 x 75 CH Build EN2 @ 1:10
Rest 1:00
8 x 25 SP3/REC @ :30 [B-E, E-B]
#PreSeniorA
6 x 75 CH Build EN2 @ 1:15
Rest 1:00
6 x 25 SP3/REC @ :30 [B-E, E-B]
#PreSeniorB
6 x 75 CH Build EN2 @ 1:20
Rest 1:00
4 x 25 SP3/REC @ :40 [B-E, E-B]
A
16 x 25 EN3 w Beepers CH @ :30
B
8 x 50 EN2 (25 Kick, 25 Swim ) @ 1:00
Transition 3:00 [40:00]
1 x
400 SP2 MAX STK @ 15:00
200 CH REC @ :01
2 x
200 SP2 MAX STK @ 15:00 [add-up to < 400 time]
200 CH REC @ :01
2 x
100 SP2 MAX STK @ 10:00 [add up to < best 200 time]
200 CH REC @ :01
4 x 50 VO2 MAX @ 1:30 STK
200 CH REC
Chris Coraggio
Head Coach, Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee
