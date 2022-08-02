2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Medals will be on the line in 10 events on the penultimate night of finals from the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, with two of the sport’s biggest stars looking to further cement their place in the event’s history.

In the women’s 100 freestyle final, reigning Olympic champion Emma McKeon will be vying for her 13th career gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, which would further extend her lead in the all-time rankings.

McKeon has already won four golds in Birmingham for 12 total, overtaking fellow Australians Susie O’Neill, Ian Thorpe and Leisel Jones who previously shared the all-time lead with 10.

One event later, in the men’s 100 fly, South Africa’s Chad Le Clos could become the most decorated swimmer in Commonwealth history if he gets on the podium, as he’s currently tied with sport shooters Michael Gault and Phil Adams with 18 in his career.

McKeon, who could match Le Clos, Gault and Adams in the women’s 100 free, could then either tie Le Clos or take the outright lead (if Le Clos misses the podium) in the final of the mixed 400 medley relay. If McKeon were to medal in both, she would have 19 career Commonwealth medals.

Another highlight tonight comes in the men’s 50 breaststroke, where Adam Peaty will be aiming for a redemption swim after missing the podium in the 100 breast.

Peaty has also never won the Commonwealth title in the 50 breast, getting beaten head-to-head by South African Cameron van der Burgh at back-to-back Games in 2014 and 2018 by a combined six one-hundredths of a second.

In the men’s 200 back, Australian Mitch Larkin has a chance to win his third consecutive title, though he hasn’t been on form here and has yet to win a medal. Larkin finds himself out in Lane 1 tonight, with England’s Luke Greenbank holding the top seed in 1:56.33.

The South Africans have a chance to complete the women’s breaststroke sweep in the final of the 100, as 50-meter winner Lara van Niekerk and 200-meter champion Tatjana Schoenmaker come in as the top two seeds out of the semis.

Their teammate Kaylene Corbett is also in the final, making it possible, though unlikely, to see a South African podium sweep.

Australian Elizabeth Dekkers has become the big favorite to win the women’s 200 fly after Summer McIntosh dropped it from her schedule, while Ariarne Titmus will seek a successful title defense in the women’s 800 free as she goes head-to-head with teammate Lani Pallister.

The mixed 400 medley relay will be head up by the Australian team, featuring a stacked lineup of Kaylee McKeown, Zac Stubblety-Cook, Matt Temple and McKeon.

England has notably used James Wilby over Peaty on breast, and slotted James Guy into the fly leg after Edward Mildred had a very strong 51.58 split this morning.

Find the full relay lineups for the mixed medley relay here.

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 1:04.13, Lilly King (USA) – 2017

Commonwealth Record: 1:04.82, Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA) – 2021

(RSA) – 2021 Commonwealth Games Record: 1:05.09, Leisel Jones (AUS) – 2006

2018 Commonwealth Champion: Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA), 1:06.41

Lara van Niekerk looked incredible en route to winning her second Commonwealth title of the week in the women’s 100 breaststroke, topping the field by over a second in a personal best time of 1:05.47.

The 19-year-old takes down her previous best of 1:05.67, and moves up from 19th into a tie for 14th all-time in the event.

van Niekerk’s victory makes it a second straight title in the women’s 100 breast for South Africa, with 2018 winner Tatjana Schoenmaker making it a 1-2 for the nation with a runner-up showing in 1:06.68.

Despite van Niekerk having won the 50 breast and Schoenmaker the 200, van Niekerk managed to extend her lead over Schoenmaker over the second half of the race, splitting 30.26/35.21 compared to Schoenmaker’s 30.92/35.76.

Australian Chelsea Hodges held on for the bronze medal in 1:07.05, fending off a tightly-bunched field of athletes led by England’s Molly Renshaw (1:07.36). Behind Hodges, the fourth through seventh-place finishers were separated by just 26 one-hundredths of a second.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 2009

Commonwealth Record: 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 2015

(AUS) – 2015 Commonwealth Games Record: 1:55.58, James Goddard (ENG) – 2010

2018 Commonwealth Champion: Mitch Larkin (AUS), 1:56.10

The men’s 200 back turned out to be one of the most exciting finals we’ve seen in Birmingham, as six men battled for podium spots over the closing meters before England’s Brodie Williams ultimately claimed gold in a time of 1:56.40.

It looked like Luke Greenbank, the silver medalist from this year’s World Championships, had the gold medal locked up as he made the final turn, because although it was still close with Williams and Australian Bradley Woodward, Greenbank has always been a strong closer in this event.

However, Greenbank began to tie up over the last 50, and all of a sudden it was Williams in the lead, with Woodward hot on his feet. Two-time defending champ Mitch Larkin started to make a move out of Lane 1, and it was anyone’s race as the crossed the flags with five meters to go.

Williams managed to hold on, out-touching Woodward by .01, 1:56.40 to 1:56.41, to win gold and silver after they went 2-3 in the 100 back.

The time for Williams falls just shy of his 1:56.16 from the World Championships, while Woodward lowers his previous best, set in 2018, by .01.

In an unexpected turn of events, South Africa’s Pieter Coetze came back from sixth at the 150 to claim bronze in a time of 1:56.77, producing the fastest closing split in the field at 29.00. Coetze has now won a medal in all three backstroke events here, and one of each color.

Larkin fell just shy of the podium in 1:56.91 for fourth, while Greenbank faded to fifth in 1:56.98.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 2:01.81, Liu Zige (CHN) – 2009

Commonwealth Record: 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper (AUS) – 2009

Commonwealth Games Record: 2:05.45, Alys Thomas (WAL) – 2018

(WAL) – 2018 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Alys Thomas (WAL), 2:05.45

18-year-old Australian Elizabeth Dekkers overtook Laura Stephens on the last 50 to claim her first career Commonwealth title in the women’s 200 butterfly, putting up a time of 2:07.26 to near her lifetime best of 2:07.01.

Dekkers swam that PB at the World Championships in June, placing fifth.

England’s Stephens, who finished 10th at Worlds representing Great Britain, held a narrow lead on Dekker at the 100 and 150-meter turns, but couldn’t match the Australian coming home as she wins silver in a time of 2:07.90.

The 23-year-old, who was eighth in this event four years ago, owns a best time of 2:07.04, set in June 2021.

26-year-old Aussie Brianna Throssell picked up her second individual bronze in a time of 2:08.32, finishing in the same position in the 100 fly.

Throssell out-touched 17-year-old teammate Abbey Connor (2:08.36) by four one-hundredths, with O’Connor knocking more than two-tenths off her lifetime best of 2:08.58.

In fifth, England’s Holly Hibbott cracked the 2:10-barrier for the first time in 2:09.92, while defending champ Alys Thomas of Wales was back in sixth at 2:10.42.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2017

Commonwealth Record: 51.96, Emma McKeon (AUS) – 2021

(AUS) – 2021 Commonwealth Games Record: 52.27, Bronte Campbell (AUS) – 2018

2018 Commonwealth Champion: Bronte Campbell (AUS), 52.27

Reigning world champion Mollie O’Callaghan chased down the early leaders with her patented closing ability to win gold in the women’s 100 freestyle, nearing her lifetime best with a blistering time of 52.63.

Australia’s Shayna Jack held the slight lead at the 50 in 25.45, and then Olympic champion Emma McKeon and England’s Anna Hopkin were close behind as O’Callaghan sat in fourth.

The 18-year-old O’Callaghan then dropped the fastest back-half split by a wide margin in 26.78, coming just 14 one-hundredths shy of her world-leading time of 52.49 set in May.

Jack held off McKeon for silver in 52.88, while McKeon claims her record-tying 18th career Commonwealth medal with a bronze in 52.94.

Hopkin took fourth in 53.57, notably quicker than she was at the World Championships where she ended up ninth (53.92).

