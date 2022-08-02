2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

TUESDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

The 2nd day of the 2022 Junior Nationals in Irvine will feature the 100 free and 400 IM this morning. Stanford recruit and Tide Swimming 18-year-old Kayla Wilson comes in as the top seed in the women’s 100 free with a 55.09. We’ve been tracking young up-and-coming women’s 100 freestylers lately, as the U.S. needs a lot of help in that department on the International stage. After seeing a few breakout performances in recent weeks, we’ll be watching to see if she dips under 55 seconds today.

Nate Germonprez, a Texas recruit out of Inspire Swim Team, leads a field of men’s 100 freestylers who are knocking on the door of breaking 50 seconds in the event. His personal best come in at 50.07.

Nova of Virginia’s Zoe Dixon, a Florida recruit, leads the women’s 400 IM by a wide margin coming into the meet. Dixon comes in at 4:42.25, putting her a little over 3 seconds off the meet record.

Tualatin Hills 17-year-old Diego Nosack, a future Northwestern Wildcat, leads the men’s 400 IM seeds with a 4:22.00.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 52.70, Penny Oleskiak (2016)

Meet Record: 54.03, Missy Franklin (2009)

13-14 NAG: 54.03, Missy Franklin (2009)

15-16 NAG: 53.55, Claire Curzan (2021)

17-18 NAG: 53.25, Simone Manuel (2014)

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 47.13, David Popovici (2022)

Meet Record: 49.06, Vlad Morozov/Andreu Minako (2010)

13-14 NAG: 51.12, Thomas Heilman (2021)

15-16 NAG: 49.28, Caeleb Dressel (2013)

17-18 NAG: 48.69, Jack Alexy (2021)

WOMEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 4:29.01, Summer McIntosh (2022)

Meet Record: 4:38.97, Ella Eastin (2013)

13-14 NAG: 4:39.76, Becca Mann (2012)

15-16 NAG: 4:32.67, Katie Grimes (2022)

17-18 NAG: 4:31.78, Elizabeth Beisel (2011)

MEN’S 400 IM – PRELIMS

World Junior Record: 4:10.02, Ilya Borodin (2021)

Meet Record: 4:14.51, Gunnar Bentz (2014)

13-14 NAG: 4:24.77, Michael Phelps (2000)

15-16 NAG: 4:14.73, Carson Foster (2018)

17-18 NAG: 4:09.09, Michael Phelps (2003)

