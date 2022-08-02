Calum Jarvis Retires from Competitive Swimming After 800 Free Relay in Birmingham

Olympic gold medalist Calum Jarvis, 30, confirmed his retirement from elite swimming this week at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Jarvis, who represents Great Britain at the Olympics and Wales at the Commonwealth Games, shared the news in his official BBC interview after helping Wales finish 4th in the men’s 800 free relay.

“I’m looking for a job, have you got any offers?” he joked to the interviewer.

“I’ve been to all of the major competitions and got silverware, and I’m pleased to have done that and achieved that. Not everyone in their sporting career gets to do that. I’m very grateful for the opportunities I’ve had, and a big thank you to everyone who’s been a part of that journey as well. I couldn’t have done it without their support.

“Really really happy to be walking out. It would’ve been nice to have finished on the podium, but that’s not what it’s about. It’s about coming together and doing what we can in the pool. That’s all we can do. I’m really proud of these three guys here today, absolutely smashed it.”

Jarvis’ final swim came in that 800 free relay, where he combined with Matthew Richards, Daniel Jones, and Kieran Bird for a time of 7:10.64. That broke the Welsh Record in the event.

Jarvis also swam on the country’s 4th-place 400 free relay, and finished 7th individually in the 200 free in 1:47.84.

Jarvis has one career Commonwealth Games medal: a bronze he earned in 2014 when he was 22 years old. His biggest international achievements have come when competing for the broader Great Britain squad as a member of 800 free relays. That includes two European Championships, two World Championships, and a crowning 800 free relay Olympic gold medal last summer in Tokyo.

Jarvis swam on the prelims relay in that event, where he split 1:45.53. He wound up being bumped for the finals group, which set a European Record, but still took home gold for his contribution in the heats.

Jarvis earned a Bachelor of Science in Sports Performance from the University of Bath in 2013. He has worked as a swimming instructor and as a volunteer with both the Bath University hockey team and rugby team in strength & conditioning and game day operations.