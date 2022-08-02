Only 1 Scratch for Day 2 Finals at U.S. Summer Juniors

2022 US JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 2 Finals Heat Sheet (Not Revised).

Revised 400 IM heat sheet

After no scratches from the top 10 seeds this morning, only one swimmer has scratched tonight’s Junior Nationals in Irvine.

Scratching the men’s 400 IM was Norvin Clontz of SwimMAC Carolina who swam a 4:27.85 this morning for 14th place earning a spot in the B final. Clontz’s scratch bumps up 17th place Max Hardart into the B final and Jake Eccleston into the C final after being the first alternate.

Clontz was originally on the heat sheets but a revised heat sheet on Omega has since removed his name. He was slightly off his best time of 4:24.19 this morning. Notably, his best time earned him a 25th place finish at the 2022 US International Team Trials in April. He also was originally supposed to be one of the youngest in tonight’s final for the event as only he and ninth place finisher Sean Green were born in 2007.

Clontz finished 49th in the 200 fly on day 1 and is on the psych sheets to also compete in the 400 free, 200 free, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 800 free later in the meet.

No other individual scratches have been shown on the heat sheets. Tonight will feature both finals for the women’s and men’s 100 free as well as 400 IM. In addition to the individual events, the women’s and men’s 800 free relays will conclude the night.

Women’s 100 Free

None

Men’s 100 Free

None

Women’s 400 IM

None

Men’s 400 IM

Norvin Clontz– 17th