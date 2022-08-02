No Big Scratches Means More Fast Racing on Tuesday at US Junior Nationals

2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

After an electric first day of the 2022 Speedo Junior Championships, which saw a number of National Age Group Records and all-time great age group swims, Tuesday is set up for another exciting day of racing.

There were no scratches out of the top 10 seeds from the day’s two prelims events, meaning the fields will be full.

Tuesday Events:

Girls’ 100 free

Boys’ 100 free

Girls’ 400 IM

Boys’ 400 IM

The day will feature some of the stars from Monday racing in secondary events. That includes siblings Alex Shackell and Aaron Shackell, who won the girls’ and boys’ 200 butterflies, respectively. Both are entered in the 100 free individually, though neither is seeded as highly as they were in the 200 fly on Monday.

The top seeds in the boys’ 100 free is Nate Germonprez from the Inspire Swim Team in Nebraska. With a best time of 50.07, he’ll be chasing his first 49-second swim. Swimming next to him will be Will Modglin, his future Texas Longhorn teammate.

The girls’ race will be led by Tide Swimming’s Kayla Wilson, with Irish Aquatics 16-year old Lily Christianson hot-on-her-heals from the penultimate heat. Christianson is one of the country’s top young sprint talents and the defending Indiana High School state champion in the 50 yard free.

The 400 IM will feature a heavy favorite in Zoe Dixon from Nova of Virginia (a University of Florida commit), who entered the meet seeded four seconds ahead of the field. Among those trying to chase her down will be SwimMAC 14-year old Avery Klmafoth. Her 4:47 from April’s International Team Trials already ranks her 15th all-time in the age group.

The boys’ 400 IM will be a very competitive race, with the top five seeds all entering with best times between 4:22 and 4:24. After Kyle Ponsler dipped down to a 4:18 at NCSAs last week, with three other swimmers going 4:21s or better, there will be some motivation to step up in Irvine.