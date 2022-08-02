2022 Commonwealth Games: Only 1 Team Opts for Typical MMFF Mixed Medley Order

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

MIXED 4X100 MEDLEY RELAY – FINAL

World Record: 3:37.58, Great Britain – 2021

Commonwealth Record: 3:37.58, Great Britain – 2021

Commonwealth Games Record: 3:45.34, Australia – 2022

Relay Lineups

Australia, 3:41.30 Canada, 3:43.98 England, 3:44.03 South Africa, 3:44.38 Wales, 3:47.76 Scotland, 3:48.55 Jersey, 4:01.10 Guernsey, 4:02.79

The 4×100 mixed medley relay here at the Commonwealth Games definitely had some interesting choices. Typically, mixed medley relay teams used the male-male-female-female lineup order. Tonight though, only one of the eight teams went with this typical order. Scotland swam Craig McNally, Ross Murdoch, Keanna Louise Macinnes, and Lucy Hope.

In addition to the typical MMFF order, teams also typically use a male breaststroke. Here, all teams did so except for South Africa who used Lara Van Niekerk on the breaststroke leg. Earlier in the session, Van Niekerk won the women’s 100 breaststroke. The men for South Africa only had 1 finalist in the men’s 100 breast as Brendan Crawford finished eighth.

Even gold medal-winning Australia did not go with the MMFF order instead using World Record holder Kaylee McKeown on the backstroke leg.

In sum, most relays went with a F-M-M-F order. Typically, the MMFF order is used to allow for clean water during the back half of the race.

Fastest Backstroke legs:

Swimmer Backstroke Coetze- RSA 53.42 McNally- SCO 54.5 McKeown- AUS 59.01 Masse- CAN 59.11 Harris- WAL 59.48 Cox- ENG 1:00.81 Tostevin- GGY 1:03.95 Atherley- JEY 1:04.21

Only two men were used on the backstroke legs both giving their respective countries an early lead. The three medaling relays all swam the female leg here. Notably, gold medal winning Australia used the World Record holder in the women’s 100 backstroke as Kaylee McKeown led off in a 59.01. McKeown’s best and world record stands at a 57.45.

Fastest Breaststroke legs:

Swimmer Breaststroke Wilby- ENG 58.94 Murdoch- SCO 59.45 Stubblety-Cook-AUS 59.52 Dergousoff- CAN 1:00.57 Booth-WAL 1:01.68 Jones-JEY 1:03.78 R. Hallett- GGY 1:04.45 Van Niekierk- RSA 1:05.41

Van Niekierk of South Africa was the only female here on the breaststroke leg, although her split of 1:05.41 was not far off of some of the men’s splits. World record holder in the men’s 200 breast Stubblety-Cook of Australia had the third fastest split of the seven men.

Swimmer Fly Temple- AUS 50.89 le Clos- RSA 50.94 Guy-ENG 51.19 Shalamon-JEY 55.1 C. Hallett- GGY 56.14 MacNeil- CAN 56.5 Jones-WAL 58.26 Macinnes- 59.52 59.52

Only three women were used on the fly leg. Nottably, Canada’s Maggie MacNeil had the fastest female split with a 56.50. Earlier in the meet, MacNeil won the women’s 100 fly swimming a meet record of 56.36. Canada’s Josh Liendo won the men’s 100 fly earlier in the night with a 51.24.

Australia’s Matt Temple, who finished second behind Liendo in the 100 fly earlier, had the fastest split with a 50.89. That was faster than his individual finish of 51.40.

Swimmer Free Gaziev- CAN 47.8 Richards-WAL 48.34 McKeon- AUS 51.88 Anderson-ENG 53.09 Canny-RSA 54.61 Hope-SCO 55.08 Scott-JEY 58.01 Rabey-GGY 58.25

Only two men anchored on the free leg. Ruslan Gaziev came home in a 47.80 for Canada to touch in second. Australia’s Emma McKeon had the fastest split of the women by over a second swimming a 51.88. Even though Canada used a male at the end, the gap was too big in addition to McKeon’s sub-52 split to overcome.