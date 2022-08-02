Ariarne Titmus Lowers Own Aussie, Oceanic 800 Free Record

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

Ariarne Titmus of Australia just took gold in the women’s 800m freestyle here in Birmingham, clocking a new Australian national record and Commonwealth Record in the process.

Roaring to the wall in a final time of 8:13.59, Titmus beat the field by over 4 seconds en route to overwriting the previous Games Record of 8:18.11 Wales’ Jasmin Carlin put on the books 8 years ago in Glasgow.

Entering this meet Titmus’ personal best and national record in this 8free event was represented by the 8:13.83 she logged last year in Tokyo when she took Olympic silver behind American Katie Ledecky. That outing checked in as Titmus’ first time under the 8:15 barrier in the event.

Tonight, the Dean Boxall-trained St. Peters Western star led the field wire-to-wire, with fellow Aussies Kiah Melverton and Lani Pallister in hot pursuit. Melverton was right on Titmus’ hip through about the 600m mark when Titmus pulled away and never looked back.

Melverton wound up with the silver in 8:16.69 while Pallister brought home the bronze in 8:19.16 this evening.

This 800m free represents Titmus’ third individual title of these 2022 Commonwealth Games, with the 21-year-old already having captured the 400 free and 200m free gold medals here.

As fast as Titmus was this evening on her way to a new Oceanic Record, there is still a big barrier until she gets into Ledecky territory. The iconic American Olympian owns the top 26 fastest times in history, including the current World Record of 8:04.79, with Titmus’ effort here inserting itself into the all-time list at slot #27.