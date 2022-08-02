Australia Goes Temple-McKeon on Back-End of Mixed 400 Medley Relay at CGs

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

As was expected, there were big lineup changes in the middle of the pool on Tuesday at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the mixed 400 medley relay.

Full Relay Lineups, Top 4 Qualifiers:

Noticeably absent from those lineups are a handful of swimming superstars. That includes Australia’s Kyle Chalmers, as they’ve opted for a F-M-M-F lineup, and South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker, who has been left out in favor of Lara van Niekerk, who was faster in both the prelims and semifinals of the 100 breaststroke this week.

It’s worth noting that because of the compact Commonwealth Games schedule, most of the participants in this relay will have doubles on the evening.

Australian Lineup Comparison:

Actual: McKeown (58.60), Stubblety-Cook (59.80), Temple (51.52semi), McKeon (52.04r) = 3:41.96

Theoretical: McKeown (58.60), Stubblety-Cook (59.80), McKeon (56.38), Chalmers (47.02r) = 3:41.80

Based on the above addups, which are done with times from this week on the best apples-to-apples comparison, show that the other most sensible lineup creates basically a wash on projected time.

Australia doesn’t have a top-tier female breaststroker right now, so that cements the already-dogma choice of a male breaststroker in Stubblety-Cook. Likewise, Australia’s male backstrokers are struggling, so that leaves McKeown as the clear choice there.

But then on the backend, they have three swimmers who are all performing well to choose from for two spots. McKeon has to be in that group, but luckily she swims well in either of those two closing legs.

The decision then in part comes down to coaches’ gut feelings. What’s interesting, though, is that they chose the two who already have races on Tuesday evening: McKeon will swim in the 100 free final and Temple in the 100 fly final. Chalmers dropped the 100 fly, so he doesn’t have any other races to worry about.

The truth of the matter is that when it comes down to it, the difference is only in time, not in place: no other country will come close to Australia in this relay.

Key Notes from Other Medal Contenders: