2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

After an exciting evening of relays last night, Virginia leads the team standings with 74 points. Texas (58), Cal (56), Stanford (54), and Louisville (46) round out the top five. We begin individual events today with heats of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free, followed by prelims of one-meter diving.

All eyes will be on the middle of the pool in the 500 free, where Penn’s Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer who has attracted international attention, is seeded first with 4:34.06. It’s a loaded field, though, and she will have plenty of competition from Arizona State’s Emma Nordin (4:34.87), Tennessee freshman Julia Mrozinski (4:35.95), 2021 bronze medalist Brooke Forde of Stanford (4:36.96), and freshman Emma Weyant of Virginia (4:37.23).

Alex Walsh of Virginia brings the leading time in the 200 IM (1:52.38); she won this event last year as a freshman by 1.5 seconds ahead of Georgia’s Zoie Hartman, who is seeded fifth (1:53.79). Between them are freshmen Torri Huske of Stanford (1:52.42) and Ellen Walshe of Tennessee (1:52.97) and Cal senior Isabel Ivey (1:53.54).

Virginia junior Kate Douglass and her teammate, freshman Gretchen Walsh, top the field in the 50 free with 21.00 and 21.04, respectively. They are both faster than Douglass’ winning time last year, when she edged Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil, 21.13 to 21.17, for the national title. MacNeil is the third seed this year with 21.32. It is not inconceivable that one among this trio breaks Abbey Weitzeil’s NCAA and American record of 20.90 from 2019. The top 11 seeds are all entered with sub-21.8s

Women 500 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

Meet Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

American Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

US Open Record: 4:24.06 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

Pool Record: 4:30.81 – Leah Smith, Virginia (2016)

Women 200 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

NCAA Record: 1:50.67 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Meet Record: 1:50.67 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

American Record: 1:50.67 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

US Open Record: 1:50.67 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Pool Record: 1:51.65 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2016)

Women 50 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA Record: 20.90 – Abbey Weitzeil, California (2019)

Meet Record: 21.02 – Abbey Weitzeil, California (2019)

American Record: 20.90 – Abbey Weitzeil, California (2019)

US Open Record: 20.90 – Abbey Weitzeil, California (2019)

Pool Record: 21.00 – Katherine Douglass, Virginia (2022)

Women 1–Meter Diving – Prelims

Meet Record: 363.20 – Sarah Bacon, Minnesota (2019)

Pool Record: 381.65 – Abby Johnson, Duke (2011)

