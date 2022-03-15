All the Links You Need to Follow the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 16-19, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Live Results
- Championship Central
The 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship, hosted by Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, George, is set to begin tomorrow evening with timed finals of the 200 medley and 800 free relays.
Here are some useful links to help you follow the action:
- Event Page
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Official Psych Sheets
- Virtual Championship Program
- SwimSwam Pick Em’s Contest
Prelims and finals sessions will be broadcast live on ESPN3. Note that Daylight Savings Time began in the United States last weekend, so if you are trying to follow the meet from outside the U.S., you might need to adjust your calculation of the time difference.
The ESPN3 link for each session is listed below, along with the start times across various time zones:
Broadcast Schedule
|ESPN3 Link
|Local Time
|Central
|Mountain
|Pacific
|Paris
|Tokyo
|Wed finals
|6:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|Thu 7:00 AM
|Thu prelims
|10:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|7:00 AM
|3:00 PM
|Thu 11:00 PM
|Thu finals
|6:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|Fri 7:00 AM
|Fri prelims
|10:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|7:00 AM
|3:00 PM
|Fri 11:00 PM
|Fri finals
|6:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|Sat 7:00 AM
|Sat prelims
|10:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|7:00 AM
|3:00 PM
|Sat 11:00 PM
|Sat finals
|6:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|Sun 7:00 AM
Event Schedule
Day One – Wednesday, March 16
|Finals – 6:00 PM Eastern
|200 Yard Medley Relay
|800 Yard Freestyle Relay
Day Two – Thursday, March 17
|Trials – 10:00 AM Eastern
|Finals – 6:00 PM Eastern
|500 Yard Freestyle
|500 Yard Freestyle
|200 Yard Individual Medley
|200 Yard Individual Medley
|50 Yard Freestyle
|50 Yard Freestyle
|1-Meter Diving
|1-Meter Diving
|200 Yard Freestyle Relay
Day Three – Friday, March 18
|Trials – 10:00 AM Eastern
|Finals – 6:00 PM Eastern
|400 Yard Individual Medley
|400 Yard Individual Medley
|100 Yard Butterfly
|100 Yard Butterfly
|200 Yard Freestyle
|200 Yard Freestyle
|100 Yard Breaststroke
|100 Yard Breaststroke
|100 Yard Backstroke
|100 Yard Backstroke
|3-Meter Diving
|3-Meter Diving
|400 Yard Medley Relay
Day Four – Saturday, March 19
|Trials – 10:00 AM Eastern
|Finals – 6:00 PM Eastern
|200 Yard Backstroke
|1650 Yard Freestyle – Fastest heat
|100 Yard Freestyle
|200 Yard Backstroke
|200 Yard Breaststroke
|100 Yard Freestyle
|200 Yard Butterfly
|200 Yard Breaststroke
|Platform Diving
|200 Yard Butterfly
|1650 Yard Freestyle – All but last heat of timed finals – begins 3:45 PM
|Platform Diving
|400 Yard Freestyle Relay
Is the switch to only finals for relays a permanent change for all the divisions? I’d be sort of sad if it was, the strategy of prelims relays always seemed like a fun part of the sport to me.