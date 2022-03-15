Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

All the Links You Need to Follow the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Championships

Comments: 1

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

  • March 16-19, 2022
  • McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
  • Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
  • Short Course Yards (25 yards)
  • Live Results
  • Championship Central

The 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship, hosted by Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, George, is set to begin tomorrow evening with timed finals of the 200 medley and 800 free relays.

Here are some useful links to help you follow the action:

Prelims and finals sessions will be broadcast live on ESPN3. Note that Daylight Savings Time began in the United States last weekend, so if you are trying to follow the meet from outside the U.S., you might need to adjust your calculation of the time difference.

The ESPN3 link for each session is listed below, along with the start times across various time zones:

Broadcast Schedule

ESPN3 Link Local Time Central Mountain Pacific Paris Tokyo
Wed finals 6:00 PM 5:00 PM 4:00 PM 3:00 PM 11:00 PM Thu 7:00 AM
Thu prelims 10:00 AM 9:00 AM 8:00 AM 7:00 AM 3:00 PM Thu 11:00 PM
Thu finals 6:00 PM 5:00 PM 4:00 PM 3:00 PM 11:00 PM Fri 7:00 AM
Fri prelims 10:00 AM 9:00 AM 8:00 AM 7:00 AM 3:00 PM Fri 11:00 PM
Fri finals 6:00 PM 5:00 PM 4:00 PM 3:00 PM 11:00 PM Sat 7:00 AM
Sat prelims 10:00 AM 9:00 AM 8:00 AM 7:00 AM 3:00 PM Sat 11:00 PM
Sat finals 6:00 PM 5:00 PM 4:00 PM 3:00 PM 11:00 PM Sun 7:00 AM

Event Schedule

Day One – Wednesday, March 16

Finals – 6:00 PM Eastern
200 Yard Medley Relay
800 Yard Freestyle Relay

Day Two – Thursday, March 17

Trials – 10:00 AM Eastern Finals – 6:00 PM Eastern
500 Yard Freestyle 500 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Individual Medley 200 Yard Individual Medley
50 Yard Freestyle 50 Yard Freestyle
1-Meter Diving 1-Meter Diving
200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Day Three – Friday, March 18

Trials – 10:00 AM Eastern Finals – 6:00 PM Eastern
400 Yard Individual Medley 400 Yard Individual Medley
100 Yard Butterfly 100 Yard Butterfly
200 Yard Freestyle 200 Yard Freestyle
100 Yard Breaststroke 100 Yard Breaststroke
100 Yard Backstroke 100 Yard Backstroke
3-Meter Diving 3-Meter Diving
400 Yard Medley Relay

Day Four – Saturday, March 19

Trials – 10:00 AM Eastern Finals – 6:00 PM Eastern
200 Yard Backstroke 1650 Yard Freestyle – Fastest heat
100 Yard Freestyle 200 Yard Backstroke
200 Yard Breaststroke 100 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Butterfly 200 Yard Breaststroke
Platform Diving 200 Yard Butterfly
1650 Yard Freestyle – All but last heat of timed finals – begins 3:45 PM Platform Diving
400 Yard Freestyle Relay

 

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
ACC
15 minutes ago

Is the switch to only finals for relays a permanent change for all the divisions? I’d be sort of sad if it was, the strategy of prelims relays always seemed like a fun part of the sport to me.

0
0
Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!