2022 NCAA Division III Championships – Men’s Fan Guide

2022 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships

Wednesday, March 16 – Saturday, March 19, 2022

IUPUI IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

Defending Champs: Emory women (10x) & Denison men (2x) – (2019 Results)

The 2022 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships will take place beginning Wednesday, March 16 in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be the first national championship in Division III since 2019, as both the 2020 and 2021 meets were canceled due to the pandemic.

Emory, the runners-up in 2019, finishing 115 points behind Denison and a half-point ahead of Kenyon, lead the psych sheet projections this year with 376 points. The Eagles qualified 18 swimmers, 16 of whom are expected to score in 22 events, and five relays qualified. Johns Hopkins also comes in with 18 qualified swimmers; 13 of them are seeded in the top-16 in 19 events. The Blue Jays have five relays in scoring position. They are projected to amass 334 points.

Kenyon (317), MIT (313), Williams (309), and Denison (306) are all within striking distance of Emory, especially since diving points are not included in the projections and Kenyon (with 3 divers), Denison (2), and Williams (1) have the potential to significantly change the pre-championship score projections if their divers advance in the preliminary rounds.

Stars

Freestyle

Rowan’s Kevin Gillooly is top seed in the 50 free with 19.52, seven-tenths faster than his time from the A-final in 2019 when he placed seventh. Emory’s Nicholas Goudie ranks second with 19.84. Both Gillooly and Goudie are entered in the 100 free with 43.93 which has them tied for the fourth spot, and Goudie is third in the 200 free (1:36.70).

Denison’s RC Ike is seeded third in the 50 (19.97) and ninth in the 100 (44.25). David Fitch of Kenyon and Amherst’s Scott Romeyn are tied for fourth in the 50 (20.01), an event in which they were both A-finalists in 2019.

John Carroll’s Liam McDonnell leads the qualifiers in the 100 free with 43.69. James McChesney from TCNJ, has the #2 time in the 100 free (43.81) and the #7 time in the 50 (20.06). Calvin’s Julian Iturbe is seeded in the top-8 of the 50, 100, and 200 free (20.07/44.08/1:37.96).

Williams’ James Lovette comes into the meet seeded first in the 200 free, having broken the NCAA Division III record with 1:35.52 at the NESCAC Championships in February. Lovette also ranks eighth in the 100 free (44.14) and sixth in the 500 free (4:26.07). He placed third in the 200 free, second in the 500 free, and eleventh in the 1650 free in 2019.

In the 500, Emory’s Patrick Pema leads the qualifiers with 4:23.33. He is also fifth in the 200 free (1:37.46). NYU has two entrants with 4:24s: Thomas Pritchard (4:24.71) and Graham Chatoor (4:24.75). Pritchard is the #1 seed in the 1650 free (15:14.72); Chatoor is sixth (15:26.88).

Mason Kelber of WashU ranks sixth in the 200 free (1:37.88), fourth in the 500 (4:25.20), and third in the mile (15:21.12). Kellen Roddy from Johns Hopkins is seeded second in the 1650 (15:16.57) and fifth in the 500 (4:25.20).

Backstroke

Kenyon has a few big guns in the backstroke events. Yurii Kosian comes in with the top time in the 200 back (1:44.44) and the #3 time in the 100 back (47.53). Spencer Pruett ranks fifth in the 200 with 1:45.41. In the 100 back, the defending champion, David Fitch, is seeded eighth (47.98).

MIT’s Adam Janicki tops the entrants in the 100 back (47.12) and is seeded fourth in the 200 back (1:45.16). Jack Wadsworth from Ithaca is second and third in those events (47.34/1:44.57). Tanner Filion of Whitman is #2 in the 200 back (1:44.57) and #5 in the 100 back (47.74).

Williams has two 100 backstrokers in the top-8: Nicholas Whitcomb (47.73) and Richard Nichol (47.91). Liam Picozzi of Denison, who was a top-8 finisher in both the 100 and 200 back at the 2019 NCAA Division III Championships, ranks seventh in the 200.

Breaststroke

It will be all new faces in the A final of the 100 breast this year, as the top-8 finishers in 2019 were juniors and seniors. In the 200, defending champion Jason Hamilton of Emory is back, coming in with the top entry time of 1:56.47.

Johns Hopkins is loaded with breaststroke talent – two of the top-8 seeds in both distances are Blue Jays. Maxwell Chen has the #1 entry time in the 100 breast (52.79) and the #3 time in the 200 (1:56.60). He was ninth in the 100 breast at 2019 NCAAs. Teammate Kyle Wu ranks 7th in both the 100 (54.13) and the 200 (1:57.66).

Cal Lutheran’s Luke Rodarte is the second seed in the 100 breast and sixth in the 200 (52.98/1:57.61). Jacob Grover of Williams ranks third and second in the respective events (53.47/1:56.57). Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Michael Bylander has top-8 seedings in both distances; he is fifth in the 100 (54.09) and fourth in the 200 (1:56.98).

Butterfly

Defending champion and NCAA record-holder David Fitch of Kenyon tops the list of qualifiers in the 100 fly with 46.46. The fastest entrant in the 200 fly is Frank Applebaum of Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (1:46.06).

David Pearcy from Williams ranks second in the 100 fly (47.16) and seventh in the 200 fly (1:47.66). Chicago’s Jesse Ssengonzi comes in with the #2 time in the 200 fly (1:46.39) and is ranked sixth in the 100 (47.42). Jeffrey Vitek of Hopkins a 2019 All-American in the 200 fly, is seeded third in the 200 (1:46.77) and seventh in the 100 (47.52).

John Carroll’s Liam McDonnell (47.21), Emory’s Ryan Soh (47.21), and Hope’s Benjamin Catton (47.40) are also threats in the 100 fly.

Denison’s Richard Kurlich, who placed 8th in the 200 fly in 2019, comes in with the fourth-fastest seed time (1:46.96), 1.5 seconds faster than he was as an All-American last time around. WashU’s Jonathan Ma (1:46.99) is also seeded with a sub-1:47.

Individual Medley

MIT’s Jordan Ren (1:47.60) and Chicago’s Garrett Clasen (1:47.65) bring the only sub-1:48s in the 200 IM, but Johns Hopkins’ Steven Rua (1:48.07) and Maxwell Chen (1:48.16) and Whitworth’s Ryan Grady (1:48.27) aren’t far behind. Chen placed 10th in 2019, while Ren was 15th.

Kenyon’s Bryan Fitzgerald, who was runner-up as a freshman in 2019, leads the field in the 400 IM with 3:51.20. Jack Wadsworth from Ithaca ranks second with 3:51.34. They are more than two seconds faster than the rest of the qualifiers. Benjamin Thorsen from Emory is seeded third (3:53.72), half a second ahead of his teammate Sean Byman (3:54.22) and MIT’s Roderick Huang (3:54.27).

Men’s Team Race

The top ten teams from the men’s psych sheet, including distance events and relays but excluding diving, are as follows:

Team Individual Points Relay Points Total Emory 228 148 376 Johns Hopkins 218 116 334 Kenyon 161 156 317 MIT 133 180 313 Williams 169 140 309 Denison 156 150 306 Chicago 83 92 175 Wash U. MO 121 34 155 John Carroll 49 92 141 Claremont MS 63 56 119 NYU 91 24 115 Calvin 36 76 112 Rowan 37 58 95 UWEC 49 30 79 Ithaca 50 14 64 Tufts 25 38 63 F&M 25 34 59 TCNJ 33 20 53 Whitman 42 0 42 CMU 12 30 42 Pomona-Pitzer 14 26 40 Bowdoin 20 14 34 Whitworth 28 4 32 Cal Lutheran 32 0 32 Trinity U. 15 14 29 Swarthmore 19 0 19 Amherst 19 0 19 Hope College 14 2 16 Coast Guard 14 0 14 Bates 8 0 8 Connecticut 8 0 8 SUNY Geneseo 7 0 7 USMMA 6 0 6 BSC 6 0 6 Brandeis 6 0 6 Carthage 5 0 5 RWU 3 0 3 Catholic UA 3 0 3 Stevens 3 0 3 Millsaps 2 0 2 Caltech 0 2 2 Colby 1 0 1 Case Western 1 0 1

4-Day Schedule – Finals

Wednesday, March 16

500-yard freestyle

200-yard individual medley

50-yard freestyle

3-meter diving (M)

200-yard medley relay

Thursday, March 17

200-yard freestyle relay

400-yard individual medley

100-yard butterfly

200-yard freestyle

1-meter diving (W)

400-yard medley relay

Friday, March 18

200-yard butterfly

100-yard backstroke

100-yard breaststroke

1-meter diving (M)

800-yard freestyle relay

Saturday, March 19