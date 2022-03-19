2022 NCAA Division III Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 NCAA DIVISION III SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final session of the 2022 NCAA DIII Swimming & Diving Championships is here, and with it we have a barn burner in the women’s team race. It’s a toss-up between Kenyon, who enter the session leading Emory by 4 points and Denison by 4.5 points. Meanwhile, Emory holds a solid lead on the men’s side of things, and are likely to hold on for the win.

TOP 10 WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 3

Kenyon – 311 Emory – 307 Denison – 306.5 Williams – 223 Tufts – 156 Chicago – 155 Pomona-Pitzer – 151 MIT – 132 Johns Hopkins – 130.5 Claremont MS – 118.5

TOP 10 MEN’S TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 3

Emory – 338 Denison – 257 Johns Hopkins – 248 Williams – 234 Chicago – 223 Kenyon – 216.5 MIT – 186.5 Claremont MS – 172 Wash U MO – 112 John Carroll – 89

MEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 14:56.44 12/1/2016 Arthur Conover, Kenyon

Meet Record: 14:59.56 3/18/2017 Arthur Conover, Kenyon

2019 Winner: 15:14.84 Thomas Gordon, Emory

Podium:

Kellen Roddy (JHU) – 15:13.37 Lucas Long (CMS) – 15:17.24 Thomas Pritchard (NYU) – 15:18.22

Johns Hopkins sophomore Kellen Roddy clocked a new personal best en route to winning the men’s 1650 free, pulling away from Claremont MS freshman Lucas Long on the around the 1300 mark, and growing his lead to 4 seconds by the end. Roddy took 3 seconds off his personal best with the swim.

NYU’s Thomas Pritchard was the top seed in the event, and came in 3rd, swimming a 15:18.22. It was a huge event for NYU, as they took 3rd, 4th, and 5th. It was an incredibly deep 1650 this year, taking 15:21.91 to finish 8th.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: * 16:21.44 3/21/2015 Sarah Thompson, Williams

2019 Winner: 16:35.50 Laura Westphal, Williams

Podium:

Johns Hopkins freshman Kristin Cornish took the women’s 1650 in a massive season best of 16:33.24, touching 7 seconds ahead of the field. Although the time was a season best by 15 seconds for Cornish, it was off her personal best of 16:25.86, which she swam in February of 2021.

It was a huge event for Denison, with Taryn Wisner, a freshman coming in 2nd with a 16:40.23, Tara Witkowski finishing 4th in 16:47.18, and Alix O’Brien Taking 5th with a 16:51.81. With the performance in the event, Denison has jumped into the lead in the team standings, now sitting at 352.5 points, with Emory at 327 and Kenyon at 323.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: * 42.98 3/24/2018 Oliver Smith, Emory

2019 Winner: 43.31 Trey Kolleck, Emory

Podium:

Tobe Obochi (MIT) – 43.36 Kevin Gilooly (ROWA) – 43.69 James McChesney (TCNJ) – 43.76

MIT sophomore Tobe Obochi led prelims in 43.44, then clipped that time tonight, swimming a 43.36 to get his hand on the wall first by 0.33 seconds. TCNJ’s James McChesney had the early edge out of the top 3 finishers, taking the race out in 20.91, but was unable to hold off Obochi and Rowan’s Kevin Gilooly on the back half.

It was Emory sophomore Nicholas Goudie who had the early speed, throwing down a blistering 20.32 on the first 50 of the race. He was also overtaken on the back half, however, splitting 23.53, and ultimately finishing 5th with a 43.85.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 48.98 3/20/2010 Kendra Stern, Amherst

2019 Winner: 49.37 Fiona Muir, Emory

Podium:

Kenyon picked up their first win of the night, with senior Emmie Mirus clocking the only sub-50 in the field to win the title. Mirus was in control of the race from the start, posting the fastest split in the field on the first 50 (23.56).

Emory’s Taylor Leone was right behind at the halfway point, flipping in 23.64, but the gap between she and Mirus only widened through the back half of the race.

Pomona-Pitzer’s Avery Turney, just a freshman, had the fastest 2nd 50 in the field, coming home in 26.14. That closing speed was enough to propel her into 2nd at the finish.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:43.43 3/19/2022 Yurii Kosian, Kenyon

2019 Winner: 1:44.04 Byrne Litschgi, Chicago

Podium:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:55.67 3/24/2018 Crile Hart, Kenyon

2019 Winner: 1:56.62 Crile Hart, Kenyon

Podium:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:50.80 3/18/2017 Andrew Wilson, Emory

2019 Winner: 1:57.34 Jason Hamilton, Emory

Podium:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:10.66 2/19/2022 Jordyn Wentzel, St. Kate’s

Meet Record: 2:12.27 3/24/2018 KT Kustritz, Denison

2019 Winner: 2:12.33 KT Kustritz, Denison

Podium:

WOMEN’S 3-METER DIVING – FINALS

NCAA Record: 517.10 3/20/2010 Hayley Emerick, Trinity

2019 Winner: 498.45 Lindsey Ruderman, Amherst

Podium:

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

NCAA Record: * 2:53.59 3/24/2012 , Kenyon (Somers, Turk, Ramsey, Richardson)

2019 Winner: 2:57.52 Denison

Podium:

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:18.46 3/24/2018 , Emory (Muir, Cheng, Ong, Taylor)

2019 Winner: 3:20.05 Kenyon

Podium: