Sean Green Swims 9:03.39 1000 Freestyle to Become #2 13-14 Boys All-Time

2022 NCSA JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 15-19, 2022

Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, Florida

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Sean Green of Long Island Aquatic Club swam a 9:03.39 at NCSAs tonight to become the #2 fastest all-time in the 13-14 boys age group.

Green dropped over 12 seconds off of his best time of 9:15.56 to finish third at NCSAs. His previous best was from December 2021. He consistently held 27s on each 50 but picked up the pace and split a 26.99 on his second to last 50 and a 25.57 on his last 50.

He now sits only behind National Age Group record holder Matthew Hirschberger who set the NAG record back in 2013 with a time of 9:02.37.

All-Time Top Performers 13-14 1000 Freestyle

Matthew Hirschberger, 9:02.37 2013 Sean Green, 9:03.39 2022 Cooper Lucas, 9:04.39 2020 Josh Withers, 9:06.00 2014 Trey Freeman, 9:07.58 2015

Tonight’s swim moves Green up from the #18 performer in the age group to now #2.