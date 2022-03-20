Elmbrook Quartet Breaks 3-Month-Old Carmel NAG in Girls 15-18 400 Medley Relay

2022 NCSA JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 15-19, 2022

Rosen Aquatic and Fitness Center, Orlando, Florida

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 NCSA Spring Swimming Championships

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FASTEST HEATS

Meet Record – 3:34.42, Elmbrook Swim Club (2021)

Top 3:

Elmbrook Swim Club – 3:32.19 Nasa Wildcat Aquatics – 3:39.29 Chattahoochee Gold Swim Club – 3:39.91

They did it again. The Elmbrook Swim Club quartet of Maggie Wanezek, Lucy Thomas, Campbell Stoll, and Abby Wanezek broke another 15-18 girls National Age Group Record (NAG). This time they did it in the 400 medley relay, closing out the 2022 NCSA Spring Championships with a 3:32.19, which blows away both their own NCSA Record of 3:34.42 from last year and the NAg, which stood at 3:33.88 from Carmel Swim Club in December of 2021.

Maggie Wanezek led the team off in 51.89, followed by Thomas in 59.67, then Stoll in 51.73, and Abby Wanezek in 48.90. The CSC team included Berit Berglund, Devon Kitchel, Alex Shackell, and Gretchen Leuking, and was swum at the 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East meet this past December.

Let’s see how the relays stack up against each other. Here is a split comparison between Elmbrook’s time tonight and Carmel’s performance a few months ago:

Perhaps most impressively, Elmbrook was faster than Carmel’s relay in all 4 strokes tonight, showing the depth they’ve developed with this group of girls.