WATCH: Virginia Sets American, NCAA Record in 400 Freestyle Relay

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 16-19, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
WOMEN 1650 YARD FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT
- NCAA Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
- Meet Record: 15:07.70 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
- American Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
- US Open Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
- Pool Record: 15:32.72 – Leah Smith, Virginia (2016)
- 2021 Champion: Paige Madden, Virginia – 15:41.86
Podium:
- Paige McKenna, FR Wisconsin – 15:40.84
- Erica Sullivan, FR Texas – 15:45.94
- Kensey McMahon, SR Alabama – 15:47.60
- Evie Pfeifer, 5Y Texas – 15:48.34
- Abigail McCulloh, FR Georgia – 15:49.87
- Madelyn Donohoe, JR Virginia – 15:55.14
- Lola Mull, Northwestern – 15:55.96
- Kristen Stege, JR Tennessee – 15:59.49
Wisconsin’s Paige McKenna was seeded with a 15:47.31 but dropped about six and a half seconds to win the mile in a 15:40.84. Erica Sullivan of Texas was second after swimming a 15:45.94 in the afternoon heats.
WOMEN 200 YARD BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)
- Meet Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)
- American Record: 1:47.16 – Regan Smith, Riptide (2019)
- US Open Record: 1:47.16 – Regan Smith, Riptide (2019)
Pool Record: 1:49.22 – Regan Smith, Stanford (2022)
- 2021 Champion: Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin – 1:48.32
Podium:
- Regan Smith, FR Stanford – 1:47.76P
- Phoebe Bacon, SO Wisconsin – 1:49.29
- Rhyan White, SR Alabama – 1:49.36
- Isabelle Stadden, SO California – 1:49.45
- Reilly Tiltmann, FR Virginia – 1:49.63
- Emma Atkinson, SO VT – 1:49.86
- Emma Muzzy, SR NCSU – 1:51.18
- Lucie Nordmann, JR Stanford – 1:52.28
Stanford’s Regan Smith had the fastest last 50 of the field helping her win the 200 backstroke in a 1:47.76 to set a new pool record. Phoebe Bacon of Wisconsin was second in 1:49.29 after having a strong last 50.
WOMEN 100 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)
- Meet Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)
- American Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)
- US Open Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)
- Pool Record: 46.70 – Olivia Smoliga, Georgia (2016)
- 2021 Champion: Maggie MacNeil, Michigan – 46.02
Podium:
- Gretchen Walsh, FR Virginia – 46.05
- Morgan Scott, SR Alabama – 46.78
- Katharine Berkoff, JR NC State – 46.95
- Cora Dupre, JR Alabama – 47.08
- Iszac Henig, JR Yale / Gabi Albiero, SO Louisville – 47.32
- Grace Countie, SR North Carolina – 47.36
- Lia Thomas, 5Y Penn – 48.18
Gretchen Walsh of Virginia captured her first individual NCAA title winning the 100 freestyle in a 46.05 becoming the #4 performer of all-time. Morgan Scott of Alabama was second in 46.78 after being fourth last year.
WOMEN 200 YARD BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
NCAA Record: 2:02.60 – Lilly King, Indiana (2018) Meet Record: 2:02.60 – Lilly King, Indiana (2018) American Record: 2:02.60 – Lilly King, Indiana (2018) US Open Record: 2:02.60 – Lilly King, Indiana (2018) Pool Record: 2:03.02 – Alexandra Walsh, Virginia (2022)
- 2021 Champion: Sophie Hansson, NC State – 2:03.86
Podium:
- Kate Douglass, JR Virginia – 2:02.19N
- Anna Elendt, SO Texas – 2:04.31
- Sophie Hansson, SR NC State – 2:04.76
- Ella Nelson, JR Virginia – 2:05.51
- Gillian Davey, JR Kentucky – 2:06.03
- Avery Wiseman, FR Alabama – 2:06.57
- Brooke Forde, 5Y Stanford – 2:06.98
- Anna Keating, SO Virginia – 2:07.10
Kate Douglass of Virginia earned her third individual NCAA title of the meet as well American, NCAA, US Open, Meet, and Pool records swimming a 2:02.19. Anna Elendt of Texas was second in a 2:04.31 after leading at the 50 mark.
WOMEN 200 YARD BUTTERFLY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
- Meet Record: 1:50.01 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
- American Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
- US Open Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
- Pool Record: 1:50.61 – Kelsi Worrell, Louisville (2016)
- 2021 Champion: Olivia Carter, Michigan – 1:51.33
Podium:
- Alex Walsh, SO Virginia – 1:50.79
- Regan Smith, FR Stanford / Olivia Carter, SR Michigan – 1:51.19
- Dakota Luther, SR Georgia – 1:51.80
- Kelly Pash, JR Texas – 1:52.01
- Rachel Klinker, JR Cal – 1:52.19
- Emma Sticklen, SO Texas – 1:52.22
- Olivia Bray, SO Texas – 1:52.31
Alex Walsh of Virginia became the #6 performer in the 200 butterfly as she won in a time of 1:50.79. Walsh led the whole way. Last year’s champion Olivia Carter of Michigan and Stanford’s Regan Smith tied for second in a 1:51.19. Smith charged at the end having the fastest last 50 of the field.
WOMEN 400 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: 3:06.96 – California/ I Ivey, K McLaughlin, A Bilquist, A Weitzeil (2019)
- Meet Record: 3:06.96 – California/ I Ivey, K McLaughlin, A Bilquist, A Weitzeil (2019)
- American Record: 3:07.61 – Stanford/ S Manuel, K Ledecky, J Hu, L Neal (2017)
- US Open Record: 3:07.41 – California/ R Nuemann, K McLaughlin, A Bilquist, A Weitzeil (2019)
- Pool Record: 3:08.22 – Virginia/ K Douglass, A Walsh, R Tiltmann, G Walsh (2022)
Podium:
- Virginia – 3:06.91
- Stanford – 3:08.97
- Alabama – 3:09.07
- Michigan / NC State – 3:09.95
- –
- Louisville – 3:10.69
- Florida – 3:11.07
- Ohio State – 3:11.44
Virginia capped off their NCAA meet with a win in the 400 freestyle relay also setting the American, NCAA, Meet, US Open, and Pool records. Gretchen Walsh swam the fastest split of the field as she anchored in a 46.01.