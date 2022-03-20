Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Virginia Sets American, NCAA Record in 400 Freestyle Relay

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN 1650 YARD FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT

  • NCAA Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
  • Meet Record: 15:07.70 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
  • American Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
  • US Open Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)
  • Pool Record: 15:32.72 – Leah Smith, Virginia (2016)
  • 2021 Champion: Paige Madden, Virginia – 15:41.86

Podium:

  1. Paige McKenna, FR Wisconsin – 15:40.84
  2. Erica Sullivan, FR Texas – 15:45.94
  3. Kensey McMahon, SR Alabama – 15:47.60
  4. Evie Pfeifer, 5Y Texas – 15:48.34
  5. Abigail McCulloh, FR Georgia – 15:49.87
  6. Madelyn Donohoe, JR Virginia – 15:55.14
  7. Lola Mull, Northwestern – 15:55.96
  8. Kristen Stege, JR Tennessee – 15:59.49

Wisconsin’s Paige McKenna was seeded with a 15:47.31 but dropped about six and a half seconds to win the mile in a 15:40.84. Erica Sullivan of Texas was second after swimming a 15:45.94 in the afternoon heats.

WOMEN 200 YARD BACKSTROKE – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)
  • Meet Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)
  • American Record: 1:47.16 – Regan Smith, Riptide (2019)
  • US Open Record: 1:47.16 – Regan Smith, Riptide (2019)
  • Pool Record: 1:49.22 – Regan Smith, Stanford (2022)
  • 2021 Champion: Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin – 1:48.32

Podium:

  1. Regan Smith, FR Stanford – 1:47.76P
  2. Phoebe Bacon, SO Wisconsin – 1:49.29
  3. Rhyan White, SR Alabama – 1:49.36
  4. Isabelle Stadden, SO California – 1:49.45
  5. Reilly Tiltmann, FR Virginia – 1:49.63
  6. Emma Atkinson, SO VT – 1:49.86
  7. Emma Muzzy, SR NCSU – 1:51.18
  8. Lucie Nordmann, JR Stanford – 1:52.28

Stanford’s Regan Smith had the fastest last 50 of the field helping her win the 200 backstroke in a 1:47.76 to set a new pool record. Phoebe Bacon of Wisconsin was second in 1:49.29 after having a strong last 50.

WOMEN 100 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)
  • Meet Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)
  • American Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)
  • US Open Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)
  • Pool Record: 46.70 – Olivia Smoliga, Georgia (2016)
  • 2021 Champion: Maggie MacNeil, Michigan – 46.02

Podium:

  1. Gretchen Walsh, FR Virginia – 46.05
  2. Morgan Scott, SR Alabama – 46.78
  3. Katharine Berkoff, JR NC State – 46.95
  4. Cora Dupre, JR Alabama – 47.08
  5. Iszac Henig, JR Yale / Gabi Albiero, SO Louisville – 47.32
  7. Grace Countie, SR North Carolina – 47.36
  8. Lia Thomas, 5Y Penn – 48.18

Gretchen Walsh of Virginia captured her first individual NCAA title winning the 100 freestyle in a 46.05 becoming the #4 performer of all-time. Morgan Scott of Alabama was second in 46.78 after being fourth last year.

WOMEN 200 YARD BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 2:02.60 – Lilly King, Indiana (2018)
  • Meet Record: 2:02.60 – Lilly King, Indiana (2018)
  • American Record: 2:02.60 – Lilly King, Indiana (2018)
  • US Open Record: 2:02.60 – Lilly King, Indiana (2018)
  • Pool Record: 2:03.02 – Alexandra Walsh, Virginia (2022)
  • 2021 Champion: Sophie Hansson, NC State – 2:03.86

Podium:

  1. Kate Douglass, JR Virginia – 2:02.19N
  2. Anna Elendt, SO Texas – 2:04.31
  3. Sophie Hansson, SR NC State – 2:04.76
  4. Ella Nelson, JR Virginia – 2:05.51
  5. Gillian Davey, JR Kentucky – 2:06.03
  6. Avery Wiseman, FR Alabama – 2:06.57
  7. Brooke Forde, 5Y Stanford – 2:06.98
  8. Anna Keating, SO Virginia – 2:07.10

Kate Douglass of Virginia earned her third individual NCAA title of the meet as well American, NCAA, US Open, Meet, and Pool records swimming a 2:02.19. Anna Elendt of Texas was second in a 2:04.31 after leading at the 50 mark.

WOMEN 200 YARD BUTTERFLY – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
  • Meet Record: 1:50.01 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
  • American Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
  • US Open Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)
  • Pool Record: 1:50.61 – Kelsi Worrell, Louisville (2016)
  • 2021 Champion: Olivia Carter, Michigan – 1:51.33

Podium:

  1. Alex Walsh, SO Virginia – 1:50.79
  2. Regan Smith, FR Stanford / Olivia Carter, SR Michigan – 1:51.19
  4. Dakota Luther, SR Georgia – 1:51.80
  5. Kelly Pash, JR Texas – 1:52.01
  6. Rachel Klinker, JR Cal – 1:52.19
  7. Emma Sticklen, SO Texas – 1:52.22
  8. Olivia Bray, SO Texas – 1:52.31

Alex Walsh of Virginia became the #6 performer in the 200 butterfly as she won in a time of 1:50.79. Walsh led the whole way. Last year’s champion Olivia Carter of Michigan and Stanford’s Regan Smith tied for second in a 1:51.19. Smith charged at the end having the fastest last 50 of the field.

WOMEN 400 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 3:06.96 – California/ I Ivey, K McLaughlin, A Bilquist, A Weitzeil (2019)
  • Meet Record: 3:06.96 – California/ I Ivey, K McLaughlin, A Bilquist, A Weitzeil (2019)
  • American Record: 3:07.61 – Stanford/ S Manuel, K Ledecky, J Hu, L Neal (2017)
  • US Open Record: 3:07.41 – California/ R Nuemann, K McLaughlin, A Bilquist, A Weitzeil (2019)
  • Pool Record: 3:08.22 – Virginia/ K Douglass, A Walsh, R Tiltmann, G Walsh (2022)

Podium:

  1. Virginia – 3:06.91
  2. Stanford – 3:08.97
  3. Alabama – 3:09.07
  4. Michigan / NC State – 3:09.95
  6. Louisville – 3:10.69
  7. Florida – 3:11.07
  8. Ohio State – 3:11.44

Virginia capped off their NCAA meet with a win in the 400 freestyle relay also setting the American, NCAA, Meet, US Open, and Pool records. Gretchen Walsh swam the fastest split of the field as she anchored in a 46.01.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!