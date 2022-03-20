WATCH: Virginia Sets American, NCAA Record in 400 Freestyle Relay

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 16-19, 2022

McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)

Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Championship Central

Official Psych Sheets

Live Results

WOMEN 1650 YARD FREESTYLE – FASTEST HEAT

NCAA Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

Meet Record: 15:07.70 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

American Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

US Open Record: 15:03.31 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

Pool Record: 15:32.72 – Leah Smith, Virginia (2016)

2021 Champion: Paige Madden, Virginia – 15:41.86

Podium:

Wisconsin’s Paige McKenna was seeded with a 15:47.31 but dropped about six and a half seconds to win the mile in a 15:40.84. Erica Sullivan of Texas was second after swimming a 15:45.94 in the afternoon heats.

WOMEN 200 YARD BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

Meet Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin (2019)

American Record: 1:47.16 – Regan Smith , Riptide (2019)

, Riptide (2019) US Open Record: 1:47.16 – Regan Smith , Riptide (2019)

, Riptide (2019) Pool Record: 1:49.22 – Regan Smith , Stanford (2022)

2021 Champion: Phoebe Bacon, Wisconsin – 1:48.32

Podium:

Stanford’s Regan Smith had the fastest last 50 of the field helping her win the 200 backstroke in a 1:47.76 to set a new pool record. Phoebe Bacon of Wisconsin was second in 1:49.29 after having a strong last 50.

WOMEN 100 YARD FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

Meet Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

American Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

US Open Record: 45.56 – Simone Manuel, Stanford (2017)

Pool Record: 46.70 – Olivia Smoliga, Georgia (2016)

2021 Champion: Maggie MacNeil, Michigan – 46.02

Podium:

Gretchen Walsh of Virginia captured her first individual NCAA title winning the 100 freestyle in a 46.05 becoming the #4 performer of all-time. Morgan Scott of Alabama was second in 46.78 after being fourth last year.

WOMEN 200 YARD BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:02.60 – Lilly King, Indiana (2018)

Meet Record: 2:02.60 – Lilly King, Indiana (2018)

American Record: 2:02.60 – Lilly King, Indiana (2018)

US Open Record: 2:02.60 – Lilly King, Indiana (2018)

Pool Record: 2:03.02 – Alexandra Walsh, Virginia (2022)

2021 Champion: Sophie Hansson, NC State – 2:03.86

Podium:

Kate Douglass, JR Virginia – 2:02.19N Anna Elendt, SO Texas – 2:04.31 Sophie Hansson, SR NC State – 2:04.76 Ella Nelson, JR Virginia – 2:05.51 Gillian Davey, JR Kentucky – 2:06.03 Avery Wiseman, FR Alabama – 2:06.57 Brooke Forde, 5Y Stanford – 2:06.98 Anna Keating, SO Virginia – 2:07.10

Kate Douglass of Virginia earned her third individual NCAA title of the meet as well American, NCAA, US Open, Meet, and Pool records swimming a 2:02.19. Anna Elendt of Texas was second in a 2:04.31 after leading at the 50 mark.

WOMEN 200 YARD BUTTERFLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Meet Record: 1:50.01 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

American Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

US Open Record: 1:49.51 – Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

Pool Record: 1:50.61 – Kelsi Worrell, Louisville (2016)

2021 Champion: Olivia Carter, Michigan – 1:51.33

Podium:

Alex Walsh, SO Virginia – 1:50.79 Regan Smith, FR Stanford / Olivia Carter, SR Michigan – 1:51.19 – Dakota Luther, SR Georgia – 1:51.80 Kelly Pash, JR Texas – 1:52.01 Rachel Klinker, JR Cal – 1:52.19 Emma Sticklen, SO Texas – 1:52.22 Olivia Bray, SO Texas – 1:52.31

Alex Walsh of Virginia became the #6 performer in the 200 butterfly as she won in a time of 1:50.79. Walsh led the whole way. Last year’s champion Olivia Carter of Michigan and Stanford’s Regan Smith tied for second in a 1:51.19. Smith charged at the end having the fastest last 50 of the field.

WOMEN 400 YARD FREESTYLE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:06.96 – California/ I Ivey, K McLaughlin, A Bilquist, A Weitzeil (2019)

Meet Record: 3:06.96 – California/ I Ivey, K McLaughlin, A Bilquist, A Weitzeil (2019)

American Record: 3:07.61 – Stanford/ S Manuel, K Ledecky, J Hu, L Neal (2017)

US Open Record: 3:07.41 – California/ R Nuemann, K McLaughlin, A Bilquist, A Weitzeil (2019)

Pool Record: 3:08.22 – Virginia/ K Douglass, A Walsh, R Tiltmann, G Walsh (2022)

Podium:

Virginia – 3:06.91 Stanford – 3:08.97 Alabama – 3:09.07 Michigan / NC State – 3:09.95 – Louisville – 3:10.69 Florida – 3:11.07 Ohio State – 3:11.44

Virginia capped off their NCAA meet with a win in the 400 freestyle relay also setting the American, NCAA, Meet, US Open, and Pool records. Gretchen Walsh swam the fastest split of the field as she anchored in a 46.01.