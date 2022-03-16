How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

The 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship, hosted by Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, George, will kick off at 6:00 PM local time on Wednesday, March 16.

ESPN3 will live stream all the swimming trials, diving trials, and finals sessions of the championships. Note that Daylight Savings Time in the United States began last weekend, so if you are trying to follow the meet from outside the U.S., you might need to adjust your calculation of the time difference.

Local Time Central Mountain Pacific Paris Tokyo Prelims 10:00 AM 9:00 AM 8:00 AM 7:00 AM 3:00 PM Thu 11:00 Finals 6:00 PM 5:00 PM 4:00 PM 3:00 PM 11:00 PM 7:00 AM +1 day

The ESPN3 link for each session is listed below: