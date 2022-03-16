Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

The 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship, hosted by Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, George, will kick off at 6:00 PM local time on Wednesday, March 16.

ESPN3 will live stream all the swimming trials, diving trials, and finals sessions of the championships. Note that Daylight Savings Time in the United States began last weekend, so if you are trying to follow the meet from outside the U.S., you might need to adjust your calculation of the time difference.

  Local Time Central Mountain Pacific Paris Tokyo
Prelims 10:00 AM 9:00 AM 8:00 AM 7:00 AM 3:00 PM Thu 11:00
Finals 6:00 PM 5:00 PM 4:00 PM 3:00 PM 11:00 PM 7:00 AM +1 day

The ESPN3 link for each session is listed below:

Wednesday, March 16
6:00 PM Eastern Day One Finals
200 Yard Medley Relay
800 Yard Freestyle Relay

Thursday, March 17
10:00 AM Eastern Day Two Swimming Trials
500 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Individual Medley
50 Yard Freestyle
12:30 PM Eastern Day Two Diving Trials
1-Meter Diving
6:00 PM Eastern Day Two Finals
500 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Individual Medley
50 Yard Freestyle
1-Meter Diving
200 Yard Freestyle Relay

Friday, March 18
10:00 AM Eastern Day Three Swimming Trials
400 Yard Individual Medley
100 Yard Butterfly
200 Yard Freestyle
100 Yard Breaststroke
100 Yard Backstroke
12:30 PM Eastern Day Three Diving Trials
3-Meter Diving
6:00 PM Eastern Day Three Finals
400 Yard Individual Medley
100 Yard Butterfly
200 Yard Freestyle
100 Yard Breaststroke
100 Yard Backstroke
3-Meter Diving
400 Yard Medley Relay

Saturday, March 19
10:00 AM Eastern Day Four Swimming Trials
200 Yard Backstroke
100 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Breaststroke
200 Yard Butterfly
12:15 PM Eastern Day Four Diving Trials
Platform Diving
3:45 PM Eastern Day Four 1650 Free Heats
1650 Yard Freestyle – All but last heat of timed finals
6:00 PM Day Four Finals
1650 Yard Freestyle – Fastest heat
200 Yard Backstroke
100 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Breaststroke
200 Yard Butterfly
Platform Diving
400 Yard Freestyle Relay

 

0
