How to Watch the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 16-19, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
The 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship, hosted by Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, George, will kick off at 6:00 PM local time on Wednesday, March 16.
ESPN3 will live stream all the swimming trials, diving trials, and finals sessions of the championships. Note that Daylight Savings Time in the United States began last weekend, so if you are trying to follow the meet from outside the U.S., you might need to adjust your calculation of the time difference.
|Local Time
|Central
|Mountain
|Pacific
|Paris
|Tokyo
|Prelims
|10:00 AM
|9:00 AM
|8:00 AM
|7:00 AM
|3:00 PM
|Thu 11:00
|Finals
|6:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|3:00 PM
|11:00 PM
|7:00 AM +1 day
The ESPN3 link for each session is listed below:
|
Wednesday, March 16
|6:00 PM Eastern
|Day One Finals
|200 Yard Medley Relay
800 Yard Freestyle Relay
|
Thursday, March 17
|10:00 AM Eastern
|Day Two Swimming Trials
|500 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Individual Medley
50 Yard Freestyle
|12:30 PM Eastern
|Day Two Diving Trials
|1-Meter Diving
|6:00 PM Eastern
|Day Two Finals
|500 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Individual Medley
50 Yard Freestyle
1-Meter Diving
200 Yard Freestyle Relay
|
Friday, March 18
|10:00 AM Eastern
|Day Three Swimming Trials
|400 Yard Individual Medley
100 Yard Butterfly
200 Yard Freestyle
100 Yard Breaststroke
100 Yard Backstroke
|12:30 PM Eastern
|Day Three Diving Trials
|3-Meter Diving
|6:00 PM Eastern
|Day Three Finals
|400 Yard Individual Medley
100 Yard Butterfly
200 Yard Freestyle
100 Yard Breaststroke
100 Yard Backstroke
3-Meter Diving
400 Yard Medley Relay
|
Saturday, March 19
|10:00 AM Eastern
|Day Four Swimming Trials
|200 Yard Backstroke
100 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Breaststroke
200 Yard Butterfly
|12:15 PM Eastern
|Day Four Diving Trials
|Platform Diving
|3:45 PM Eastern
|Day Four 1650 Free Heats
|1650 Yard Freestyle – All but last heat of timed finals
|6:00 PM
|Day Four Finals
|1650 Yard Freestyle – Fastest heat
200 Yard Backstroke
100 Yard Freestyle
200 Yard Breaststroke
200 Yard Butterfly
Platform Diving
400 Yard Freestyle Relay