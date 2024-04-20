Winter U.S. Open Qualifier Ellie Butler Commits to Notre Dame for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ellie Butler from Orinda, California, has verbally committed to swim and study at the University of Notre Dame beginning in the 2025-26 school year.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Notre Dame! I would like to first thank God, my family, my friends, and all of my coaches for their love and support. Thank you to all of the Notre Dame coaches and teammates for giving me this amazing opportunity!! GO IRISH!! #ALLIN💚☘️”

A junior at Carondelet High School, Butler swims for her school and for the club team Crow Canyon Sharks. She specializes in free, fly, and back.

Butler made her decision last fall, just after having notched PBs in the 100/200 back (58.89/2:03.12) and 100/200 fly (54.84/2:01.41) at the 2023-24 short course season opener. Since then, she has dropped time in nearly all her events, including a 1.8-second improvement in the 200 fly. She went best times in the 100 free (51.21) and 500 free (4:56.93) in November, and then swam at Winter Juniors West, finaling in the 200 fly and leaving the meet with new times in the 200 free (1:49.28) and 200 fly (1:59.89).

Butler kicked off the 2024 long course season with PBs in the 100 fly (1:02.27, 200 fly (2:17.80), 100 free (58.70), and 200 free (2:05.26), most of which came from Sectionals in Novato. There, she was runner-up in the 200 free and 200 fly and she placed 3rd in the 100 fly and 7th in the 100 free.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 54.85

200 fly – 1:59.61

100 free – 51.21

200 free – 1:49.28

500 free – 4:56.93

200 back – 2:03.12

Butler will join Becky Rentz, Ava Pape, Kate Simon, and Tess Heavner in the Notre Dame class of 2029. The Fighting Irish finished 8th of 11 teams at the 2024 ACC conference championships.

