Winter Juniors Qualifier Tess Heavner Commits To Notre Dame For 2025

Tess Heavner from Fenton, Michigan has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at Notre Dame beginning in fall 2025.

“I am blessed to announce my verbal commitment to continue mv academic and athletic career at the University of Notre Dame! I’d like to thank God, my family, and every friend, teammate, coach, and teacher who has supported me over the years. I’d also like to thank @ndswimdive coaches and swimmers for being so welcoming and supportive. GO IRISH! “

Heavner swims for Club Wolverine out of Ann Arbor, Michigan. This past spring, Heavner had a huge meet at Austin Sectionals. There she placed 6th in the 200 back (1:59.46), 7th in the 200 IM (2:02.87) 12th in the 100 back (54.92), 12th in the 100 breast, and 14th in the 200 fly (2:02.83). Her 200 fly was a best time by over 11 seconds as she had not raced the event in three years. Her 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM swims were also personal bests.

Earlier this month, Heavner swam in prelims of Winter Juniors-East in Columbus. There she was 51st in the 200 IM (2:03.92), 68th in the 100 back (56.08), and 79th in the 200 back (2:02.42)

She is currently in her senior year at Fenton High School. A month ago, Heavner captured the Michigan Division II (medium-sized schools) State title in both the 200 IM (2:03.69) and 100 back (55.86).

Best SCY Times:

100 back: 54.92

200 back: 1:59.46

200 IM: 2:02.87

100 breast: 1:03.91

200 breast: 2:18.68

100 fly: 56.68

200 fly: 2:02.83

400 IM: 4:24.65

The Notre Dame women finished 8th out of 12 teams this past season at ACCs and were led by butterflier Colleen Gillilan on the swimming side. Gillilan finished 11th in the 100 fly, 14th in the 200 fly, and 16th in the 200 IM.

Based on her best times, Heavner is just off of scoring already at ACCs. It took a 54.14 in the 100 back, a 1:58.55 in the 200 back, and a 1:59.70 in the 200 IM to earn a second swim.

Heavner told SwimSwam that she will be joining a very long line of legacy in her family at Notre Dame dating back as far as 1920.

Heavner will arrive in fall 2025 as a member of the class of 2029 along with Ava Pape, Becky Rentz, Ellie Butler, Kate Simon, and Kate Hotem. Notably, Simon also is from Michigan.

