U.S. Open Qualifier Becky Rentz (2025) Makes Verbal Pledge to Notre Dame

Becky Rentz from Aurora, Illinois, has announced her intention to swim and study at the University of Notre Dame beginning in the fall of 2025.

“I am so beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Notre Dame!! I’m so grateful for this opportunity and I want to thank all my coaches, friends, and family for supporting me throughout the journey and helping me get to where I am today. GO IRISH!!! ☘️☘️☘️”

Rentz is a junior at Rosary High School. She swims year-round with Academy Bullets Swim Club and specializes mainly in fly and free. We named her a “Best of the Rest” recruit on our Way Too Early list of top girls from the high school class of 2025. This is the first full recruiting class for head coach Chris Lindauer and his staff, and they have gotten off to a quick start in both quality and quantity. In addition to Rentz, the UND Class of 2029 will include Ava Pape, Ellie Butler, Kate Simon, and Tess Heavner.

As a sophomore, Rentz placed 2nd in the 100 fly (54.12) and 4th in the 50 free (23.19) at the Illinois High School Girls’ State Championships last November. She earned PBs in both events in prelims (53.41 and 23.10).

She went on to swim the 50/100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly at Winter Juniors West, but her big meet was NCSA Spring Championships, where she finaled in the 100 free (15th), 200 free (9th), 50 fly (6th), and 100 fly (9th) and earned lifetime bests in the 100/200 free, 50 back, and 100 fly.

At the LCM version of the same meet, the NCSA Summer Championships, Rentz dropped in all her events, notably the 50 free (26.15), 100 free (56.88), 200 free (2:03.55), 50 fly (27.93), 100 fly (1:01.10), and 200 IM (2:20.23). She placed 4th in the 100 fly, 8th in the 50 fly, 10th in the 50 free, 11th in the 200 free, 12th in the 100 free, and 12th in the 200 IM.

Rentz will overlap a year with Renee Gillilan; the rest of the butterfly group will have rotated off to graduation by the time she arrives in South Bend.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 53.30

50 free – 23.10

100 free – 49.96

200 free – 1:48.11

100 back – 55.66

200 IM – 2:03.89

200 fly – 2:03.76

