Heiko Gigler Takes Down Austrian 100 Free Record

2024 AUSTRIAN GRAZ TROPHY

Thursday, April 18th – Sunday, April 21st

Graz, Austria

LCM (50m)

Results

The 2024 Austrian Graz Trophy is underway with the Olympic-qualifying event kicking off on Thursday, April 18th.

At the end of day one’s session, two national records bit the dust, both in the final event of the evening which was the men’s 4x100m free relay.

Leading off Austria’s Team 1’s relay was Heiko Gigler, with the 27-year-old firing off a lead-off split of 48.36 for the fastest time of his career.

Opening in 22.74 and closing in 25.62, Gigler overtook his own previous Austrian standard of 48.43 (23.01/25.42) put on the books in the heats of the 2022 European championships. His achievement fell painstakingly shy of the 48.36 World Aquatics Olympic Qualification Time of 48.34 needed for Paris.

Along with teammates Alexander Trampitsch (49.66), Leon Opatril (49.92) and Felix Auboeck (50.44), the foursome overtook the previous Austrian national men’s 4x100m free relay record of 3:18.91 set at the 2018 European Championships.

Look for a full meet recap once action concludes tomorrow.