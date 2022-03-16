Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Yaseen El Demerdash Takes Down Two More Para Swim American Records

2022 Region VIII Spring Sectionals

  • March 9-13, 2022
  • Mizzou Aquatics Center, Columbia, MO
  • Short Course Yards
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 Region VIII Speedo Spring Sectionals”

18-year-old Yaseen El Demerdash, a member of the U.S. Paralympics National C team, broke two American records over the weekend at the Region VIII Spring Sectionals in Columbia, Missouri.

The Lawrence Aquahawks swimmer took down his own S10 50 fly American record, which he set less than one month ago, by .13. He swam a 25.04. This is a significant drop from where the record stood before El Demerdash broke it first in February – at 26.63 by Noah Jaffe in 2020.

Demerdash also cracked his own 50 breast American record in the SB9 class with a time of 29.50. He set the previous record at 29.70 in February 2020.

He owns a total of four American Records in Para-swimming (including the short course 200 breast and the long course 100 breast.)

In Missouri, El Demerdash also swam a personal best 100 fly time of 55.08, beating his previous best from last month by .31. Before February he had never broken the 1:00.00 mark. He also blasted a personal best time in the SM10 200 IM of 2:05.30.

While he was in high school, Demersash qualified for the Kansas High School State Championship meet for three seasons where he had a best finish of 2nd place in the 100 breast as a sophomore at the 1A-5A meet.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Annika Johnson

Annika Johnson

Annika came into the sport competitively at age eight, following in the footsteps of her twin sister and older brother. The sibling rivalry was further fueled when all three began focusing on distance freestyle, forcing the family to buy two lap counters. Annika is a three-time Futures finalist in the 200 …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!