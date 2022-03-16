Yaseen El Demerdash Takes Down Two More Para Swim American Records

2022 Region VIII Spring Sectionals

March 9-13, 2022

Mizzou Aquatics Center, Columbia, MO

Short Course Yards

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 Region VIII Speedo Spring Sectionals”

18-year-old Yaseen El Demerdash, a member of the U.S. Paralympics National C team, broke two American records over the weekend at the Region VIII Spring Sectionals in Columbia, Missouri.

The Lawrence Aquahawks swimmer took down his own S10 50 fly American record, which he set less than one month ago, by .13. He swam a 25.04. This is a significant drop from where the record stood before El Demerdash broke it first in February – at 26.63 by Noah Jaffe in 2020.

Demerdash also cracked his own 50 breast American record in the SB9 class with a time of 29.50. He set the previous record at 29.70 in February 2020.

He owns a total of four American Records in Para-swimming (including the short course 200 breast and the long course 100 breast.)

In Missouri, El Demerdash also swam a personal best 100 fly time of 55.08, beating his previous best from last month by .31. Before February he had never broken the 1:00.00 mark. He also blasted a personal best time in the SM10 200 IM of 2:05.30.

While he was in high school, Demersash qualified for the Kansas High School State Championship meet for three seasons where he had a best finish of 2nd place in the 100 breast as a sophomore at the 1A-5A meet.